India vs England: 'They left him high and dry,' Swann says he 'felt' for Sundar for being left stranded on 96*

Washington Sundar missed out on his maiden Test hundred on Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and England at Motera in Ahmedabad. The left-handed batsman hammered an unbeaten 96 in the first innings, as he helped his team take a solid lead of 160 runs.

Sundar was looking so good on Day 3 that it looked inevitable he would get his maiden hundred. The only problem was that the batsmen on the other end had to survive. But this is exactly what Indian tailenders were unable to do.

After Axar Patel was run out for 43, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were dismissed in the same over by Ben Stokes, while Sundar could only watch from the non-striker's end. India were bowled out for 365, and Sundar missed out on a ton.

Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break, former England cricketer Graeme Swann said that he feels bad for the 21-year-old.

"It was like old school - no. 10 and 11 - back in 25-30 years ago when they could not bat at all. They really left him high and dry, you felt for him. He batted so well," he said.

"Today, especially, this morning. It was a massive opportunity for England to take those three wickets early and restrict India's lead. But Washington Sundar was having none of it, and he helped India extend that lead up to 160," he added.

"So, he batted really well, 96 not out. He will undoubtedly get to three figures in Test cricket at some point, because he looks like a really well player," Swann signed off.