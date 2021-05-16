'Grateful to serve my people:' Shikhar Dhawan donates oxygen concentrators to Gurugram police for Covid-19 relief work

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Friday donated oxygen concentrators to the Gurugram police for Covid-19 aid and played his part in helping the forces procure oxygen amid an acute shortage. India is currently grappling with a disastrous second wave of Covid-19 as the country recorded 357,229 cases and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The State Police took to Twitter to share a picture of the oxygen concentrators donated by the Indian cricketer and thanked him for his contribution. Dhawan responded by saying: "Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic!"

Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic! https://t.co/bHlq0eJvUv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 14, 2021

Numerous other cricketers, apart from Dhawan, are also doing their bit to help the country fight the wretched virus. While India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihar--who is currently in England for his County Championship stint--is helping with leads, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma managed to raise ₹11 crore through their Covid-19 fundraiser to procure oxygen cylinders for hospitals across the country.

Dhawan was last seen in action in IPL 2021, where he showed spectacular form while opening the batting for IPL 2020 runners-up, Delhi Capitals. The southpaw, before the tournament, came to a premature halt, amassed 380 runs in just eight matches at a strike-rate of 134.27. His partnerships with fellow opener Prithvi Shaw played an instrumental role in helping DC remain at the top of the table with six wins from eight matches.

The southpaw is now likely to travel to Sri Lanka with a second-string Indian squad for a limited-overs series. Speculations have it that Dhawan may captain the side in the absence of other senior pros, who would be in England at the time for the five-match Test series against the hosts.