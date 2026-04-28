Greater than Virat Kohli? Shaun Pollock makes boldest Rajat Patidar claim yet amid RCB’s IPL 2026 surge: ‘The GOAT’

Shaun Pollock called Rajat Patidar 'the greatest RCB captain' in IPL history after their straightforward victory against DC, on Sunday in New Delhi. Patidar's captaincy has been at the forefront of the defending champions' IPL 2026 campaign, and the win also made it back-to-back victories. They are currently second in the points table with 12 points from six wins and two defeats.

Shaun Pollock hailed Rajat Patidar's impact as RCB captain.(PTI)

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Last season's runners-up, Punjab Kings, occupy pole position with 13 points. PBKS also remain unbeaten with six wins in seven matches. Their match against KKR was washed out, resulting in a no-result.

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Patidar has also provided the bat when needed, anchoring RCB's middle order. He is their third-highest run-scorer with 238 runs in seven innings at an average of 39.67, and also striking at 210.61. He has managed two fifties.

‘He is the GOAT’

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Pollock dissected how Patidar's appointment as RCB captain changed their fortunes. In his first season as captain, he ended their 18-year wait for a title, defeating PBKS in the final. Patidar has 15 wins in his first 20 matches as RCB captain now. Pollock feels that if he takes them to the title again, he would become RCB's greatest captain in IPL history. RCB have a long list of legendary skippers like Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble.

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{{^usCountry}} "He would go down as the greatest RCB captain. Just straight out, the fact that in his first year as captain he takes them to the title. This year, they are basically there already and you can't see them losing that many games and not to qualify for the playoffs again," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He would go down as the greatest RCB captain. Just straight out, the fact that in his first year as captain he takes them to the title. This year, they are basically there already and you can't see them losing that many games and not to qualify for the playoffs again," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Praising him further, he added, "But currently to have taken over a franchise that had been so long without winning to that percentage, to get a trophy under your belt, it looked like you are heading for one and two again. At the moment he is the GOAT." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Praising him further, he added, "But currently to have taken over a franchise that had been so long without winning to that percentage, to get a trophy under your belt, it looked like you are heading for one and two again. At the moment he is the GOAT." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patidar has only played for RCB in his IPL career, and he was purchased by them in the 2021 auction. But Lady Luck had other plans,, and he scored only 71 runs in four games before being released. He went unsold in 2022, but was resigned by RCB as a mid-season replacement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patidar has only played for RCB in his IPL career, and he was purchased by them in the 2021 auction. But Lady Luck had other plans,, and he scored only 71 runs in four games before being released. He went unsold in 2022, but was resigned by RCB as a mid-season replacement. {{/usCountry}}

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In the 2022 Eliminator, he got a match-winning 112* vs LSG. He became the first uncapped player to get a ton in the playoffs stage of the IPL. It was also the joint-fastest ton (49 balls) by a player in the playoff stage.

Against DC, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's heroics destroyed their batting order in the powerplay. After Nitish Rana's (1 off 9 balls) dismissal in the fourth over, DC crumbled to 8/6. It all started with Bhuvneshwar removing opener Sahil Parakh (0) in the first over.

Then Hazlewood struck twice in the second over, first removing KL Rahul (1) and then dismissing Sameer Rizvi (0). Bhuvneshwar returned in the third over, dismissing Tristan Stubbs (5) and Axar Patel (0). Eventually, DC were bowled out for 75 in 16.3 overs. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar wrapped up with 3/5 (3), and Hazlewood finished the first innings with figures of 4/12 (3.3).

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