    Live
    IOM-W
    Yet to bat
    GRE-W
    Yet to bat
    GRE-W elected to field
    Live

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Isle of Man Women score after 4 overs is 29/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 24, 2024 6:46 PM IST
    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Isle of Man Women at 29/1 after 4 overs, Caitlin Henery at 12 runs and Lucy Barnett at 15 runs
    Key Events
    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score, Match 8 of Women's T20I Valletta Cup, 2024

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's T20I Valletta Cup, 2024. Match will start on 24 Aug 2024 at 06:30 PM
    Venue : Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

    Greece Women squad -
    Eirini Tzanavari, Evangellia Grammenou, Myrto Tornarou, Adamantia Makri, Angeliki Savvani, Maria Syrioti, Ioanna Argyropoulou, Theodora Mesimeri, Chrysoula Kanta, Dafni Vlachopoulou, Maria Polymeri, Maria Vervitsioti, Nikol Dolianti, Sofia Georgota
    Isle of Man Women squad -
    Andrea Littlejohns, Clare Crowe, Ellan Cleator, Kim Carney, Sam Hassall, Caitlin Henery, Donna Harrison, Lucy Barnett, Rebecca Webster, Alanya Thorpe, Catherine Perry, Danielle Murphy, Finnola Martin, Joanne Hicks    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 24, 2024 6:46 PM IST

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Isle of Man Women at 29/1 after 4 overs

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score:
    Isle of Man Women
    Caitlin Henery 12 (6)
    Lucy Barnett 15 (14)
    Greece Women
    Maria Vervitsioti 0/21 (2)

    Aug 24, 2024 6:46 PM IST

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Caitlin Henery smashed a Four on Maria Vervitsioti bowling . Isle of Man Women at 29/1 after 3.6 overs

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

    Aug 24, 2024 6:46 PM IST

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Caitlin Henery smashed a Six on Maria Vervitsioti bowling . Isle of Man Women at 23/1 after 3.4 overs

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.

    Aug 24, 2024 6:43 PM IST

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Isle of Man Women at 17/1 after 3 overs

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score:
    Isle of Man Women
    Lucy Barnett 15 (14)
    Caitlin Henery 0 (0)
    Greece Women
    Maria Syrioti 1/8 (2)

    Aug 24, 2024 6:43 PM IST

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Lucy Barnett smashed a Four on Maria Syrioti bowling . Isle of Man Women at 17/1 after 2.6 overs

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

    Aug 24, 2024 6:39 PM IST

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Isle of Man Women at 13/1 after 2 overs

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score:
    Isle of Man Women
    Lucy Barnett 11 (8)
    Caitlin Henery 0 (0)
    Greece Women
    Maria Vervitsioti 0/9 (1)

    Aug 24, 2024 6:37 PM IST

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Lucy Barnett smashed a Four on Maria Vervitsioti bowling . Isle of Man Women at 12/1 after 1.3 overs

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

    See all
    1
    India
    MCC-W
    6Points
    3Played
    3Won
    +2.964NRR
    Recent form
    WWW
    2
    India
    IOM-W
    4Points
    3Played
    2Won
    +5.162NRR
    Recent form
    WLW
    3
    India
    GRE-W
    2Points
    2Played
    1Won
    -1.175NRR
    Recent form
    LW
    4
    India
    MLT-W
    2Points
    4Played
    1Won
    -2.390NRR
    Recent form
    WLLL
    5
    India
    SER-W
    0Points
    2Played
    0Won
    -5.792NRR
    Recent form
    LL
    Aug 24, 2024 6:37 PM IST

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Lucy Barnett smashed a Four on Maria Vervitsioti bowling . Isle of Man Women at 8/1 after 1.1 overs

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

    Most Runs

    Lucy Barnett
    Lucy BarnettIOM-W
    119 Runs
    M2
    HS88
    SR158.66

    Most Wickets

    Caitlin Henery
    Caitlin HeneryIOM-W
    6 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg2.16
    SR6.00
    Aug 24, 2024 6:35 PM IST

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Isle of Man Women at 4/1 after 1 overs

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score:
    Isle of Man Women
    Andrea Littlejohns 1 (4)
    Lucy Barnett 2 (2)
    Greece Women
    Maria Syrioti 1/4 (1)

    Aug 24, 2024 6:35 PM IST

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Andrea Littlejohns is out and Isle of Man Women at 4/1 after 0.6 overs

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: OUT! b Maria Syrioti.

    Aug 24, 2024 5:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's T20I Valletta Cup, 2024

    Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Match Details
    Match 8 of Women's T20I Valletta Cup, 2024 between Greece Women and Isle of Man Women to be held at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta at 06:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

