Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Isle of Man Women score after 4 overs is 29/1
- 34 Mins agoIsle of Man Women at 29/1 after 4 overs
- 34 Mins agoCaitlin Henery smashed a Four on Maria Vervitsioti bowling . Isle of Man Women at 29/1 after 3.6 overs
- 34 Mins agoCaitlin Henery smashed a Six on Maria Vervitsioti bowling . Isle of Man Women at 23/1 after 3.4 overs
- 37 Mins agoIsle of Man Women at 17/1 after 3 overs
- 37 Mins agoLucy Barnett smashed a Four on Maria Syrioti bowling . Isle of Man Women at 17/1 after 2.6 overs
- 41 Mins agoIsle of Man Women at 13/1 after 2 overs
- 43 Mins agoLucy Barnett smashed a Four on Maria Vervitsioti bowling . Isle of Man Women at 12/1 after 1.3 overs
- 43 Mins agoLucy Barnett smashed a Four on Maria Vervitsioti bowling . Isle of Man Women at 8/1 after 1.1 overs
- 45 Mins agoIsle of Man Women at 4/1 after 1 overs
- 45 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Andrea Littlejohns is out and Isle of Man Women at 4/1 after 0.6 overs
- 42 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's T20I Valletta Cup, 2024
Greece Women vs Isle of Man Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's T20I Valletta Cup, 2024. Match will start on 24 Aug 2024 at 06:30 PM
Venue : Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta
Greece Women squad -
Eirini Tzanavari, Evangellia Grammenou, Myrto Tornarou, Adamantia Makri, Angeliki Savvani, Maria Syrioti, Ioanna Argyropoulou, Theodora Mesimeri, Chrysoula Kanta, Dafni Vlachopoulou, Maria Polymeri, Maria Vervitsioti, Nikol Dolianti, Sofia Georgota
Isle of Man Women squad -
Andrea Littlejohns, Clare Crowe, Ellan Cleator, Kim Carney, Sam Hassall, Caitlin Henery, Donna Harrison, Lucy Barnett, Rebecca Webster, Alanya Thorpe, Catherine Perry, Danielle Murphy, Finnola Martin, Joanne Hicks...Read More
Match 8 of Women's T20I Valletta Cup, 2024 between Greece Women and Isle of Man Women to be held at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta at 06:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.