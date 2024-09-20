Explore
    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 20, 2024 4:11 PM IST
    Greece Women vs Spain Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Greece-Spain T20IW, 2024. Match will start at 05:00 PM
    Greece Women vs Spain Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Greece-Spain T20IW, 2024. Match will start on 20 Sep 2024 at 05:00 PM
    Venue : Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

    Greece Women squad -
    Ioanna Argiropoulou, Adamandia Makri, Nefeli Georgota, Maria Syrioti, Elpida Kallous, Nikol Dolianiti, Katerina Gisdaki, Dafni Vlachopoulou, Maria Polymeri, Mara Vervitsioti, Vasiliki Moulinou
    Spain Women squad -
    Alexis Hartley, Payal Chilongia, Naomi Hillman-Bermejo, Andrea Davidson-Soler, Amy Brown-Carrera, Elspeth Fowler, Uswa Syed, Tasbiha Mirza, Justyne Francesca Smagacz, Samia Basharat, Katerina Rachael Frost    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 20, 2024 4:11 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Greece-Spain T20IW, 2024

    Greece Women vs Spain Women Match Details
    Match 1 of Greece-Spain T20IW, 2024 between Greece Women and Spain Women to be held at Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Greece Women vs Spain Women Live Score: Match 1 of Greece-Spain T20IW, 2024 to start at 05:00 PM
