Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC chairman, to serve two-year term

Greg Barclay has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term. The former New Zealand Cricket chair was unopposed following the withdrawal of Zimabwe's Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the ICC Board reaffirmed its full support to Barclay to continue at the helm.

"It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support," said Barclay on his re-appointment.

“Over the last two years we have made significant strides forward with the launch of our global growth strategy that provides clear direction to build a successful and sustainable future for our sport.

“It is an exciting time to be involved in cricket and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that, ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket.”

Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, was originally appointed as the ICC Chair in November 2020. He was previously the Chair of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and was a director of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015. In July, Barclay publicly expressed his desire to continue for a second term. "I am available for re-election if members want," Barclay told mediapersons immediately after the ICC's annual general meeting in Birmingham.

Mukuhlani said the continuity of Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, was "in the best interests of the sport". “I would like to congratulate Greg on his re-appointment as ICC Chair, as the continuity his leadership will provide is in the best interests of the sport. I therefore decided to withdraw my candidacy,” he said.

