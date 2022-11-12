Home / Cricket / After rain threat in Melbourne, ICC makes huge change in playing conditions for England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final

After rain threat in Melbourne, ICC makes huge change in playing conditions for England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final

cricket
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 10:50 AM IST

Keeping the rain threat over England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final in mind, the ICC has decided to increase the playing time on the reserve day from two hours to fours.

Rain is likely to affect the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan
Rain is likely to affect the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan
ByHT Sports Desk

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sprang into action after heavy rain forecast in Melbourne on Sunday and Monday threatened a complete washout of the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final. The final is set to take place on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground but there is about 80% chance of rain. It has come down from the 95% prediction done on Friday but still is quite high to expect full 20 overs of cricket. There is a reserve day for the final on Monday but the worst part is that even on that day there are thunder showers predicted.

Keeping all these factors in mind, the ICC has decided to increase the playing time on the reserve day from two hours to fours. "The Event Technical Committee (ETC) has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours (clause 13.7.3 of the Playing Conditions), in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result," the ICC said in a release.

If required, play can start at 9:30 IST on the reserve day to complete the final. Since ICC knockouts require a minimum of 10 overs per side instead of the usual five to be considered complete, the extra time has been added. Notably, the reserve day will only be used if the minimum overs cannot be completed on Sunday. The match officials will try their level best to get a result on Sunday itself, even if that means playing a 10-overs-a-side match. If conditions don't permit then the match will start on Monday from the point it was left on Sunday.

"It may be noted that 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage and every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled match day, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place. Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day. Play on the reserve day will begin at 1500h (9:30 AM IST) and would be a continuation of play from the scheduled match day," ICC said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup england cricket team pakistan cricket team + 1 more
t20 world cup england cricket team pakistan cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out