GT Predicted XI vs LSG, IPL 2022: Spotlight on Hardik; 22-year-old India star set for comeback after injury lay-off

It's the battle of new entrants, fresh kits and two long-time friends. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are set to face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants as both debutants look to start their IPL journey on a winning note. While Lucknow have a well-rounded team with perfect blend of youth and experience, Gujarat rely heavily on their three draft picks -- Hardik, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan. It remains to be seen whether Hardik contributes with the ball but the flamboyant Baroda all-rounder will have additional responsibility as captain and batter. Hardik could also be pushed up the batting order if the team management decides to utilize him only as a pure batter.

Another key all-rounder for them is Vijay Shankar and his four overs with his medium pace could also make the difference. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketer can also chip in with those crucial runs towards the end. While Shankar has stability written all over him, Rahul Tewatia has got a power-hitter tag. Tewatia is known for his six-hitting prowess and Gujarat will expect him to light the venue with some fireworks. On the bowling front, Rashid could leave his mark on the Wankhede surface with Mohammed Shami spearheading the pace attack.

Ahead of the game against Lucknow Super Giants, take a look at the Gujarat Titans' probable XI

Shubman Gill: The Titans don't have a better opening pick here. With the experience of 58 IPL games, Gill has earned the reputation of a powerplay specialist with 543 out of his 1417 runs coming in the first six overs since IPL 2020. The youngster has also said that he's ready to elevate his 123 strike rate according to the team's need. But he flaunts a healthy average of over 30. A shin injury kept him out of theIndian setup but he's set to begin a new spell in the T20 league.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter and replacement of Jason Roy is likely to open with Gill. The pair will look to add quick runs in the powerplay. Gurbaz has played 20 T20 internationals, scoring 534 runs at a strike rate of 138.

Wriddhiman Saha: He has previously opened the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Saha comes in as another wicketkeeping option. Saha has plenty of experience under his belt with the ability to bat at any position, which makes him an ideal No. 3 when the Titans don't have many specialist batters. In 133 IPL games, he's scored over 2000 runs at a strike rate of just under 30.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann: He's been a part of the IPL but remains without a consistent run. A new franchise seems the perfect stage for Gurkeerat to show his batting prowess. He's had a fantastic domestic season with Punjab. He scored 156 runs in just five games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 253 in five games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

David Miller: The hard-hitter has been a part of the IPL since 2014. In 84 IPL matches, he's got 1974 runs at a decent average of 32.9. Notably, his strike rate is close to 140 and the South African will look to press the accelerator towards the death. He has previously plied trade for Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

Hardik Pandya: Including the captain is a no-brainer. The 28-year-old cricketer from Baroda has been battling fitness issues and leading an IPL franchise presents him with perfect opportunity to make a strong case for this year's T20 World Cup. He can bat up the order as well.

Vijay Shankar: He was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last season and scored 58 runs in 7 games in IPL 2021. As he seeks revival, Shankar will look to strengthen the batting attack and chip in with some overs as well. His four overs will be crucial if Hardik plays as a pure batter.

Rahul Tewatia: He has been picked up by Gujarat Titans for a staggering ₹9 crore and he will be eager to flaunt his wide-ranging abilities including six-hitting prowess. He can smash those towering sixes batting down the order and a lot will depend on Tewatia in crunch situations. He himself has said that he needs to take "more responsibility" alongside skipper Hardik.

Rashid Khan: One of the most successful bowlers in the lucrative league, the Afghanistan star was the third-highest wicket-taker last season. He was a vital cog in Sunrisers' wheel with an impressive economy of 6.33.

Lockie Ferguson: He was one of the Kolkata Knight Riders' top performers in the 2021 season. The New Zealand fast bowler was bought for a whopping ₹10 crore at the mega auctions and he can easily clock 150 kph mark. He has played 22 IPL games so far since making his IPL debut in 2017 with 24 scalps to his name. He played a total of 8 games last season and got 13 wickets.

Mohammed Shami: The Indian remains one of the key elements in the Titans' quest for an IPL title. He has got the ability to bowl in the death and with 79 IPL scalps and a large amount of experience will certainly help him bowl on the Wankhede strip.