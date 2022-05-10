GT Predicted XI vs LSG, IPL 2022: Will Titans make any changes after consecutive failures to seal playoffs berth?

After enduring consecutive defeats, Gujarat Titans will look to return to winning ways when they take on fellow entrants Lucknow Super Giants in the top-of-the-table IPL clash at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Both teams look to seal the IPL playoffs berth, having amassed 16 points each from 11 outings. A win will confirm a top-4 finish but the Titans batters will have their task cut out against a strong LSG bowling unit led by the young duo of Avesh and Mohsin Khan. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

While Lucknow have a stable opening combination in skipper Rahul and Quinton de Kock, Gujarat's top order batters have failed to take their innings deep, with Shubman Gill blowing hot and cold at the start. They amassed a below-par total against Punjab Kings and Sai Suadharsan's 65 was the lone bright spot. Against Mumbai, the tournament entrants were in control at the start but stuttered towards the end by losing quick wickets. Gujarat will hope to strike a proper balance in the chase and seal the playoffs berth with two crucial points.

While Saha has chipped in with some runs, skipper Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have also looked off-colour recently.

On the bowling front, the Titans arguably have one of the most lethal attacks in the 10-team competition. Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan will look to help their team recover from back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week. Shami is one of the best in the business when it comes to seam position but the pacer has bled 124 runs in his last three games. The Indian will look to redeem himself before the playoffs stage.

Rashid was economical against Mumbai Indians and the Afghanistan star also plucked the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard. The Titans will hope for Rashid to do an encore, besides expecting the likes of Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph to fire with their pace.

Ahead of Match 57 against Lucknow Super Giants, take a look at the Gujarat Titans' probable XI

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha

Top and middle-order: Hardik Pandya, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller,

Power hitter: Rahul Tewatia

Spin option: Rashid Khan

Pacers: Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

GT Predicted XI vs LSG: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Changes in the XI: Yash Dayal can come in place of Sangwan if the Titans shuffle their pace attack. The budding Indian pacer has picked up seven wickets including a three-fer on debut against Rajasthan Royals. If Hardik can chip in with four overs, the Titans can also include Karnataka talent Abhinav Manohar in order to add depth to their batting unit.

