GT Predicted XI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Toss-up between two overseas stars as confident Gujarat look to continue unbeaten run

With three consecutive wins and a different match-winner in every game, new entrants Gujarat Titans are off to a dream start in their first-ever IPL season. The Hardik Pandya-led side has ticked all the boxes and it would look to continue the winning momentum against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have managed to win just one out of the last four outings. Hyderabad, who still are in the bottom half of the points table, face a tough challenge against a consistent Gujarat unit.

In their last game against Punjab Kings, Rahul Tewatia emerged as Gujarat's hero after he slammed sixes on the last two balls of the run chase. He was unbeaten on 13 off three balls as the Titans reached the 190-run target on the last ball of the game. Shubman Gill also received praise for his 96 off 59 deliveries. The elegant opener struck key partnerships with debutant B Sai Sudharsan (35 off 30 balls) and skipper Hardik, who made 27 off 18.

The Titans' bowling was led by Rashid Khan, who took three wickets with his wily spin and only concede 22 runs in his four overs. The Afghanistan star will be up against his previous franchise. The focus will also be on young Darshan Nalkande, who took two wickets for 37 runs in his three overs against Punjab.

Titans are up against death overs specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the raw pace of Umran Malik, the yorkers of T Natarajan. But they also have Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson, who can scythe through any batting attack. Skipper Hardik, who has bowled a full quota of four overs in all three of the team's matches, will also look to carry the momentum.

Ahead of Match 21 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Gujarat Titans...

Shubman Gill: He scored a brilliant 96 against Punjab and the talented opener will eye another knock. He had also hit 84 against Delhi Capitals. With 180 runs in three games, Gill has made a strong case for himself to be considered for India place. He has expressed his desire to be a part of the T20 World Cup this year and a few more fifties could perhaps boost his chances. A shin injury kept him out of action for a long stretch but Gill seems on a mission with his new IPL franchise.

Matthew Wade/Rahmanullah Gurbaz: While Gill has provided excellent starts, Matthew Wade hasn't been at his best. The veteran has got scores of 6 and 1 in his last two games and the Titans could bring in Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was signed as a replacement for the England batter Jason Roy. In 2021, Gurbaz became the first Afghan batter to score a century on his ODI debut - a feat he achieved against Ireland. The Titans also have Wriddhiman Saha, who has got decent IPL experience under his belt.

Sai Sudharshan: Skipper Hardik praised the debutant for his batting show in the last game. Sai teamed up with Gill to put up a key partnership after Wade's early departure. He scored 35 off 30 balls.

Abhinav Manohar: He didn't get a chance to bat against Punjab Kings but Manohar is someone who can be Gujarat's breakthrough star this season. Manohar had provided the finishing touch against Lucknow, scoring an unbeaten 15 not out off seven balls, including three fours. Another uncapped Indian to watch out for!

Hardik Pandya (c): He's been brilliant so far. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder has taken up the responsibility very well, and the Titans will expect Hardik to show his tactical acumen against Sunrisers. He's been decent at the No. 4 spot but the biggest plus has been his recovery from the back injury. His four overs play a big role in Gujarat's bowling plans.

David Miller: He had the best seat at the venue during the previous game. A mix-up between Miller and Hardik led to the latter's departure before Tewatia entered the picture. Miller scored just 6 from four balls, including a four, but we all know about his six-hitting prowess. He can hit those biggies when needed.

Rahul Tewatia: Is there a reason why he shouldn't be picked in the XI? No chance. He turned the game on his own, hammering Odean Smith for two sixes off consecutive deliveries. Tewatia was unbeaten on 13 off three balls, proving why he's one of the most dangerous Indian players at the death. He was secured by the Titans for a whopping ₹9 crore in the February auction.

Rashid Khan: An exciting battle is on the cards. He can even bowl to former skipper Kane Williamson if Hardik introduces Rashid in the powerplay itself. Rashid has an abundance of T20 experience, and he's someone who can outfox the batters with his googlies and rapid deliveries. He was the pick of the bowlers against Punjab. He ended with 3/22 in his four overs.

Lockie Ferguson: Expect some thunderbolts! It's going to be 'Umran Malik vs Lockie Ferguson' speed battle at the DY Patil Stadium The Kiwi quick was phenomenal against Delhi to pick a four-fer. He was a bit expensive against Punjab, conceding 33 from his four. But he plucked the prized wicket of Jonny Bairstow at the start.

Darshan Nalkande: On his debut, Nalkende took two wickets for 37 runs in his three overs and the Gujarat management will look to give more chances to the young pacer. Against Punjab Kings, the right-arm quick from Vidarbha had removed Jitesh Sharma and Odean Smith on consecutive deliveries. He recently represented India Under-19 in the Asia Cup but didn't make the World Cup squad.

Mohammed Shami: An indispensable part of the Titans' bowling unit. One of the finest bowlers when it comes to seam position, Shami has been brilliant with the new ball. He has so far picked up six wickets in three games.