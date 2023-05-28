GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final, weather report: Will rain gods be merciful for blockbuster encounter in Ahmedabad?

World's largest cricket stadium, the famous Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host the final of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have a date with destiny as Hardik Pandya and Co. are up against former champions MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 final at Ahmedabad. Legendary Indian cricketer Dhoni is aiming for his record-equalling fifth IPL crown with CSK while Pandya's GT can become the third team to win back-to-back IPL titles.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni greet each other(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Debutants in the previous edition of the cash-rich league, Pandya's Gujarat Titans lifted the famous trophy by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL final last year. The reigning champions finished at the top of the table in the title-defending season and Pandya's GT side was also the first team to enter the playoffs this year. However, Pandya's GT side was outplayed by CSK in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk.

ALSO READ: 'Gill needs to watch out for...': Kapil Dev fires outright warning to GT star with 'hall of modern greats' remark

Hoping to successfully defend their title in the final, Pandya's GT will enjoy their home advantage against CSK in Ahmedabad. As per the latest developments, rain gods can make their presence felt in Ahmedabad. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will remain around 28 °C during the night. The matchday will have a couple of evening thunderstorms as the weather will be mostly cloudy today. Cloud Cover will be 56% while 2 hours of rain is expected. It should also be noted that the probability of thunderstorms is 61% in the night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's all you need to know about Ahmedabad's weather. (Accuweather)

Dhoni's CSK had defeated GT for the first time in IPL to enter the final at the playoffs. Gujarat Titans have an edge over CSK with three wins over Dhoni and Co. in the elite tournament. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has smashed a half-century in all of his last four matches against Gujarat Titans. GT opener Shubman Gill is the leading run-getter in this season's IPL. The India opener has amassed 851 runs in 16 games. Gill's teammate Mohammed Shami is the highest-wicket taker in the IPL 2023. Shami has picked 28 wickets this season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON