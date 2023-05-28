'Gill needs to watch out for...': Kapil Dev fires outright warning to GT star with 'hall of modern greats' remark

With three blistering centuries and over 850 runs in 16 matches of the world's richest T20 league, India opener Shubman Gill is expected to bring his A-game against the darlings of the tournament - Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) led by Hardik Pandya will lock horns with MS Dhoni and Co. in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kapil was mighty impressed with the batting prowess of the GT superstar(PTI)

Considered heir apparent to run-machine Virat Kohli, India opener Gill is in pole position to clinch the prestigious Orange Cap this season. Gill overshadowed a ton-up Kohli in GT's final league game before the on-song batter smashed his third century of IPL 2023 against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) in the playoffs. Gill’s batting masterclass propelled reigning champions Gujarat Titans to the final of the IPL 2023.

Talking about the changing of the guards in Indian cricket, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev acknowledged the rapid rise of Shubman across all formats as the former India skipper was mighty impressed with the batting prowess of the GT superstar. “He needs to watch out for the next three years before he takes his place in the hall of modern greats. When Sunil (Gavaskar) finished playing, Sachin (Tendulkar) carried on the good work. When Sachin departed, we had Virat (Kohli) donning the hat. Now, with Kohli still around, Indian cricket is fortunate to have Gill preparing to dominate world cricket with his astonishing prowess,” Kapil told Sportstar.

Kapil, who masterminded India's maiden World Cup title triumph in 1983, also said that Gill has the capacity to decimate any bowling attack. Citing the examples of former India cricketers Sadanand Viswanath, Siva L Sivaramakrishnan and Maninder Singh, the legendary Indian all-rounder also observed that a talented batter like Gill should be preserved and guided.

The former India captain also warned Gill to stay focused and grounded. “The problems may not necessarily come from the field of play. He will need to focus on his game as his popularity rises. Expectations of him are bound to grow. He may need sound counseling in today’s world of exposure. It was different when Gavaskar and Tendulkar were ruling the world. Today, a youngster is constantly under scrutiny. Every move is put on social media. I want Gill to stay grounded and blessed. He is destined to go far, but for the next three years he has to stay focused and consistent,” Kapil added.

