GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders chase elusive first win, face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: GT face KKR in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture in Ahmedabad on Friday. For GT, it will be about building momentum for this campaign. Meanwhile, KKR will look to get their first win of the season.
- 12 Mins agoRashid vs Powell - A fiery matchup
- 24 Mins agoKartik Tyagi opens on his comeback mission and past injuries
- 38 Mins agoRahane, Narine vs Siraj
- 48 Mins agoButtler back in form!
- 57 Mins agoAll eyes on Rashid Khan
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoGT sign Connor Esterhuizen
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoGT squad
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoKKR squad
- 1 Hr 31 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: It has been a tough season for Kolkata Knight Riders, who remain winless in IPL 2026 after five matches. KKR have lost four matches, including one washed out by rain, which has given them a point. Now, Ajinkya Rahane's side travels to Ahmedabad and face Gujarat Titans on Friday, and they will be hoping to get their first win of this season. GT, on the other hand, is in sixth position with two wins and two losses in four games. Time is running out for KKR, and they still haven't found a winning template. Their overseas stars like Finn Allen and Cameron Green have been in poor form. Meanwhile, the retained capped India players, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh, are yet to find some tempo....Read More
In their previous game, KKR did try to rejig their batting order by promoting Sunil Narine to the opener's role. But it also saw their best powerplay batter, Rahane, go down the order. KKR's bowling struggled initially, but they are slowly finding some form now. Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora are looking more settled, but they still need Varun Chakaravarthy to get back to his usual form. The spinner has been in poor form since the beginning of the T20 World Cup knockouts.
For GT, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are on their way back to their best, and Jos Buttler is also finding some form. Prasidh Krishna has also been taking on opposition batters with his short and slow deliveries. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan has found his rhythm again. Speaking ahead of the match, GT's Glenn Phillips said, "The IPL is a very tough tournament. It's very hard to stay consistent for a long period of time. We are doing a lot of things well, we are working hard in the training, and we are doing as much as possible to prepare ourselves for the games. Obviously, every team is very strong in their own right and we go out there and try our best on each given day and hopefully we bring some results as well."
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Rashid vs Powell - A fiery matchup
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Rashid has been utterly dominant vs KKR's Powell in T20s. He has dismissed him thrice in 36 balls, and has conceded only 26 runs. GT will be relying on Rashid, when up against Powell.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Kartik Tyagi opens on his comeback mission and past injuries
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Kartik Tyagi is on a comeback mission this season. Opening up on his injuries and comeback, he said, "I had shin splints, which were recurring whenever I was trying to restart playing. So I took a break for one year to figure out why it was happening again and again. I had to change my run-up and then worked on myself to become a better bowler. Playing at this level and improving myself is the only thing I have in mind."
He is currently KKR's second-highest wicket-taker this season with five wickets in five matches.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Rahane, Narine vs Siraj
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Rahane and Narine have always found it tough against Siraj. Rahane has a strike rate of 64.86 against the veteran pacer and has been dismissed once. Meanwhile, Narine has a strike rate of 117.85 and has lost his wicket twice.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Buttler back in form!
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Buttler's strike rate in the first ten deliveries of this season is 165 and he hasn't yet been dismissed within the first ten deliveries of an innings. In contrast, his strike rate at the recent T20 World Cup was 92.45.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: All eyes on Rashid Khan
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Rashid Khan has an economy of 6.9 in IPL 2026 and it is actually his best for GT. Whenever GT wins, his economy has been 7.0. But when they lose, it goes up to 8.4.
Will he shine tonight?
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: GT sign Connor Esterhuizen
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: GT have acquired Connor Esterhuizen as replacement for Tom Banton, who has been ruled out due to a finger injury. Esterhuizen is a wicketkeeper-batter, and made his international debut for South Africa recently. This is going to be the 24-year-old's first stint in the IPL. He joins GT for a base price of ₹75 lakh.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: GT squad
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: KKR squad
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2026 fixture as GT face KKR in Ahmedabad on Friday. KKR are winless this season and need to get their first win, but they are against GT, who are in better form. But GT have also been highly inconsistent. Stay tuned folks! It is going to be a thriller!