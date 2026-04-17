GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders chase elusive first win, face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

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Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: GT host KKR in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: It has been a tough season for Kolkata Knight Riders, who remain winless in IPL 2026 after five matches. KKR have lost four matches, including one washed out by rain, which has given them a point. Now, Ajinkya Rahane's side travels to Ahmedabad and face Gujarat Titans on Friday, and they will be hoping to get their first win of this season. GT, on the other hand, is in sixth position with two wins and two losses in four games. Time is running out for KKR, and they still haven't found a winning template. Their overseas stars like Finn Allen and Cameron Green have been in poor form. Meanwhile, the retained capped India players, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh, are yet to find some tempo. In their previous game, KKR did try to rejig their batting order by promoting Sunil Narine to the opener's role. But it also saw their best powerplay batter, Rahane, go down the order. KKR's bowling struggled initially, but they are slowly finding some form now. Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora are looking more settled, but they still need Varun Chakaravarthy to get back to his usual form. The spinner has been in poor form since the beginning of the T20 World Cup knockouts. For GT, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are on their way back to their best, and Jos Buttler is also finding some form. Prasidh Krishna has also been taking on opposition batters with his short and slow deliveries. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan has found his rhythm again. Speaking ahead of the match, GT's Glenn Phillips said, "The IPL is a very tough tournament. It's very hard to stay consistent for a long period of time. We are doing a lot of things well, we are working hard in the training, and we are doing as much as possible to prepare ourselves for the games. Obviously, every team is very strong in their own right and we go out there and try our best on each given day and hopefully we bring some results as well." ...Read More

In their previous game, KKR did try to rejig their batting order by promoting Sunil Narine to the opener's role. But it also saw their best powerplay batter, Rahane, go down the order. KKR's bowling struggled initially, but they are slowly finding some form now. Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora are looking more settled, but they still need Varun Chakaravarthy to get back to his usual form. The spinner has been in poor form since the beginning of the T20 World Cup knockouts. For GT, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are on their way back to their best, and Jos Buttler is also finding some form. Prasidh Krishna has also been taking on opposition batters with his short and slow deliveries. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan has found his rhythm again. Speaking ahead of the match, GT's Glenn Phillips said, "The IPL is a very tough tournament. It's very hard to stay consistent for a long period of time. We are doing a lot of things well, we are working hard in the training, and we are doing as much as possible to prepare ourselves for the games. Obviously, every team is very strong in their own right and we go out there and try our best on each given day and hopefully we bring some results as well."