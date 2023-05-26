GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Hardik vs Rohit as Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians for berth in final

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. It is a do-or-die clash for both teams as the winner will face Chennai Super Kings in the final. In IPL 2023, both sides faced each other twice this season. In Match 35, GT won by 55 runs and Shubman Gill hogged the spotlight with a half-century. Meanwhile Noor Ahmad scalped three wickets for GT in that match. MI got their revenge in Match 57, defeating GT by 27 runs. The match also saw Suryakumar Yadav smack an unbeaten knock of 103 runs off 49 balls and Akash Madhwal took three wickets.