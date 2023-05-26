GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Hardik vs Rohit as Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians for berth in final
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. It is a do-or-die clash for both teams as the winner will face Chennai Super Kings in the final. In IPL 2023, both sides faced each other twice this season. In Match 35, GT won by 55 runs and Shubman Gill hogged the spotlight with a half-century. Meanwhile Noor Ahmad scalped three wickets for GT in that match. MI got their revenge in Match 57, defeating GT by 27 runs. The match also saw Suryakumar Yadav smack an unbeaten knock of 103 runs off 49 balls and Akash Madhwal took three wickets.
After GT's loss to CSK in Qualifier 1, Hardik said, "I don't think we need to look much into it. We have to play two days later, we have to play one more game to make sure we reach the final. Just focus on the things that we've done really well this season. It would be a really good sight to meet him on Sunday if we can win the next game."
GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
MI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
