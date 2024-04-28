GT vs RCB IPL Live Score: Bengaluru desperate to break out of bottom place, Shubman Gill's form in focus for Titans

GT vs RCB IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Gujarat Titans would have started to feel that they are slowly falling behind in the race for the playoffs. Their recent topsy-turvy form has led to them being sitting at seventh place ahead of Sunday's fixture on eight points despite playing one more match than three of the teams above them. They will also be wary of the fact that they face a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today who arguably have nothing left to lose. ...Read More

To begin with, the Gujarat side needs their pacers to step up. Their pace bowling unit has been underwhelming throughout this IPL. Mohit Sharma (10 wickets, economy: 10.35), Umesh Yadav (7 wickets, 10.55), Sandeep Warrier (5 wickets, 10.85) have leaked runs in plenty while backup quicks such as Spencer Johnson and Azmatullah Omarzai too have not inspired much confidence.

Their spinners – Rashid Khan (8 wickets), R Sai Kishore and Noor Ahmad (6 wickets each) – have been steady without being spectacular. The troika’s task will be even harder now considering RCB have found a flicker of hope in their middle-order consisting of Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green.

They can take consolation from the fact that dew will not be a significant factor in a day game, but tackling Patidar, in particular, and Green need much more than help from conditions. After a modest beginning to the season, Patidar has shown smidgens of his batting skills, especially against the spinners.

He made forceful fifties while tackling Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Mayank Markande (SRH) in the last two matches while batting through the middle phase. While his 23-ball 52 carried RCB nearly home against Kolkata, Patidar’s 20-ball 50 came in a winning cause against Hyderabad.

The right-hander, whose strength is his excellent eye-hand coordination rather than innovation, will be eager to make a similar impact against the GT spinners. Green too was impressive during his 20-ball 37 against the Sunrisers that took RCB past the 200-run mark. It has also helped RCB reduce their dependency on Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror down the order for a late thrust, besides freeing opener Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis of the burden of scoring in almost every match.