GT vs RCB IPL Live Score: Bengaluru desperate to break out of bottom place, Shubman Gill's form in focus for Titans
Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke out of their disastrous losing streak in their previous game and are looking to make it two wins in a row as they play away from home to Gujarat Titans, who are desperate to stay up in the race for the top four
Gujarat Titans would have started to feel that they are slowly falling behind in the race for the playoffs. Their recent topsy-turvy form has led to them being sitting at seventh place ahead of Sunday's fixture on eight points despite playing one more match than three of the teams above them. They will also be wary of the fact that they face a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today who arguably have nothing left to lose.
To begin with, the Gujarat side needs their pacers to step up. Their pace bowling unit has been underwhelming throughout this IPL. Mohit Sharma (10 wickets, economy: 10.35), Umesh Yadav (7 wickets, 10.55), Sandeep Warrier (5 wickets, 10.85) have leaked runs in plenty while backup quicks such as Spencer Johnson and Azmatullah Omarzai too have not inspired much confidence.
Their spinners – Rashid Khan (8 wickets), R Sai Kishore and Noor Ahmad (6 wickets each) – have been steady without being spectacular. The troika’s task will be even harder now considering RCB have found a flicker of hope in their middle-order consisting of Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green.
They can take consolation from the fact that dew will not be a significant factor in a day game, but tackling Patidar, in particular, and Green need much more than help from conditions. After a modest beginning to the season, Patidar has shown smidgens of his batting skills, especially against the spinners.
He made forceful fifties while tackling Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Mayank Markande (SRH) in the last two matches while batting through the middle phase. While his 23-ball 52 carried RCB nearly home against Kolkata, Patidar’s 20-ball 50 came in a winning cause against Hyderabad.
The right-hander, whose strength is his excellent eye-hand coordination rather than innovation, will be eager to make a similar impact against the GT spinners. Green too was impressive during his 20-ball 37 against the Sunrisers that took RCB past the 200-run mark. It has also helped RCB reduce their dependency on Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror down the order for a late thrust, besides freeing opener Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis of the burden of scoring in almost every match.
The two sides have met each other on three occasions where the Gujarat Titans have had the upper hand with 2 wins in the bank in the head-to-head against RCB.
Gujarat Titans full squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra
Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar
We move to scorching Ahmedabad where the Gujarat Titans host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Consistency has been hard to come by for both sides and, especially in case of the latter, the same can be said about luck. RCB came within a run of going past their highest-ever IPL record. However, while they had won by 130 runs when they scored 263/5 back in 2013, they lost by 25 runs in the match where they scored 262/7 earlier this season. RCB then came within a run of KKR's 222/6 and then, finally, crossing 200 helped them end up on the winning side in their previous match. The fact that it came against the marauding SRH would be of even greater satisfaction for them. Now, they face an inconsistent Gujarat Titans, whose extended run of beginners luck seems to have ended this year. They cruised through the group stages in 2022 and 2023, winning the title in the first season, which was their first ever in the IPL, and reaching the final in the second. Now, they are placed seventh and have to go through a scramble if they are to make it to the playoffs.