GT vs SRH, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans will aim to avenge their only defeat in 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on an upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. SRH were still a bottom-placed side when they had take on Gujarat earlier this month, and their thumping eight-wicket win is part of their ongoing streak of five wins in IPL 2022. Gujarat, on the other hand, have since won three in a row. The battle in Wankhede will be a top of the table clash and will hand SRH the opportunity to take the top spot for the first time in the tournament. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Here is all you need to know about GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (April 27). The toss for GT vs SRH will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.