GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2022: Kane WIlliamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad looking for 6th consecutive win

GT vs SRH, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: After starting the season with two consecutive defeats, the rub of the green has gone SRH's way this season as they now have five consecutive wins from five games. Captain Kane Williamson has won the toss in six consecutive matches, losing it only in SRH's first game of the season. However, they now face a team who are having a dream start to life as an Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Gujarat Titans have lost just one of the seven matches they have played thus far. Incidentally that singular defeat did come up against SRH, with Kane Williamson's team beating them by eight wickets at the DY Patil Stadium earlier this month.