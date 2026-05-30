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Gujarat Titans' arrival in Ahmedabad delayed ahead of IPL 2026 final vs RCB. Here's why

Gujarat Titans' arrival in Ahmedabad has been delayed ahead of the IPL 2026 final. Here's all you need to know. 

Updated on: May 30, 2026 09:47 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is less than 24 hours away, but the Shubman Gill-led side is yet to touch down in Ahmedabad. According to ESPNcricinfo, stormy weather has delayed the Gujarat Titans' arrival in the city, leaving them with less than 24 hours to prepare for the summit clash. According to a report, the Titans were expected to depart Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon via a charter flight; however, rain in north-western India, centred on Punjab, delayed several flights.

Gujarat Titans' arrival in Ahmedabad has been delayed(REUTERS)

The airport authorities were unable to issue take-off clearance, so the Titans will only land in Ahmedabad after 10 PM on Saturday, May 30. Once they touch down, they will be led to their hotel in Gandhinagar, which is another 30-minute drive from the airport.

It is worth noting that this is the first time in IPL history that a team has had to travel a day before the final. This whole situation unfolded after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to hold the playoffs at three venues.

Also Read: Shubman Gill can't keep calm, goes gaga over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of IPL final: ‘In years to come…’

Speaking of the Gujarat Titans, the side qualified for the final after beating the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday in Mullanpur. Gill led from the front after scoring 104 to help GT chase down 215 to set up a summit clash with RCB.

“I think preparation is what keeps me mentally fresh, knowing what I need to do the next week, next couple of weeks or in the next series or next tournament, and preparing for that,” Gill told reporters ahead of the final.

"It's about knowing the things that are in my control or knowing the things that I need to do well to be able to succeed, and what we need to do well as a team to be able to succeed is what I think keeps me mentally fit," he added.

 
gujarat titans rcb ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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