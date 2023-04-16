Gujarat Titans' fret over Vijay Shankar's fitness: GT's dream XI pick vs RR

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya-led side returned to winning ways in the last game with a 6-wicket victory over Punjab Kings.

GT dream XI pick vs RR(PTI)

However, before the win Gujarat had endured a tough defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders with Rinku Singh smashing five sixes in the final over. If we look at their campaign, GT have won 3 out of the 4 matches and are placed third on the points table.

An impressive Mohit Sharma debut, an elegant Shubman Gill half-century and a trademark Rahul Tewatia finish powered GT to a final-over win in the clash against Punjab.

The GT batters have been consistent. Shubman Gill is the top run-getter and Sai Sudharsan too has made impactful contributions.

Vijay Shankar, who missed the last game due to back spasm, too has been among the runs and will straight into the XI if he has regained his fitness.

Skipper Hardik Pandya is yet to make a notable contribution so far but his quality remains undoubted and he will surely play an important role if the team are to successfully defend their title.

Rashid Khan has picked up 9 wickets at an economy of 7 in the four games so far. The GT seam bowlers have also supported Rashid. Both Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph have taken 7 wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohit Sharma made a sensational debut for GT in the last game and returned with figures of 18/2 in 4 overs. He is expected to continue as the second domestic seam bowler in the starting XI.

Gujarat Titans' Dream XI pick vs Rajasthan Royals:

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha.

Top and Middle Order: David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia.

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan starts if they bat first, Josh Little if they field.

