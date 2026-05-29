Gujarat Titans refuse to reveal their plans for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Qualifier 2: ‘You will only know when…’

Gujarat Titans will have to keep a close watch on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when they face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, with the teenager shaping up as their biggest batting threat. The 15-year-old has been the standout performer for RR this season, turning matches on his own with fearless stroke play and relentless intent at the top of the order. His blistering 97 off 29 balls in the previous knockout game underlined how little he is affected by pressure situations, falling just short of Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century but still delivering one of the most destructive innings of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is donning the Orange Cap at the moment. (AP Photo)

Sooryavanshi has carried his form throughout the season, piling up 680 runs and leading the Orange Cap race. His consistency, combined with explosive scoring, has made him one of the most dangerous batters in this year’s IPL.

Having already seen what Sooryavanshi can do at the top, Gujarat Titans are expected to come in with a clear plan to stop him early, knowing he can tear the game away in a flash if he gets going. The teenage opener’s recent explosion has only reinforced their caution, with GT fully aware of the damage he is capable of on his day. In their previous league meeting, they had mixed up their approach with the short ball at times, and it eventually paid off when Mohammed Siraj managed to get his wicket.

GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel addressed the question regarding the threat posed by the young batting sensation Sooryavanshi. While acknowledging the young player's explosive form, Patel maintained a strategic silence on the Titans' specific tactical approach to dismissing him.

"I am not a broadcaster at the moment, so won't be able to reveal our plans . I am very excited about the way he is batting. Hopefully, we will be able to get him out him early in the game and we will be able to execute our plans. But what it is, you will only know when we are on the ground," Patel said in the pre-match press conference.

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“Should not be talking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age” Patel acknowledged the excitement surrounding the young batter's performances while maintaining a competitive mindset from the Gujarat Titans' perspective.

"The way we he is batting people are liking it. I said the same thing last time as well. We should not be talking about his age.

"I think that's something we need to put an end to it. He's been a phenomenal talent just the way he's been playing. And it's great to see him and just from the opposition's point of view, we hope that he doesn't get too many runs," Parthiv added.