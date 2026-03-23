Gujarat Titans' 'Shubharambh 2026' sets tone for new season built on legacy and belief

Gujarat Titans marked the beginning of their IPL 2026 journey with Shubharambh 2026, a landmark evening in Ahmedabad that brought together the full squad, franchise owners, partners and fans. Gujarat Titans began their IPL 2026 journey with Shubharambh 2026.

The evening reflected on the team's five-year journey while setting a clear, forward-looking tone for the season ahead, according to a release.

Showcasing the unity, ambition and Gujarat-first ethos that continues to define the franchise, the evening blended reflection, recognition and cultural celebration, reinforcing the team's deep-rooted connection with its fans and the state.

The occasion served as a reminder of how the Titans have grown into one of the league's most dynamic, consistent, and fan-driven franchises, both on and off the field.

From building a strong legacy by lifting the title in their debut season to consistently delivering high-impact performances and cultivating one of the most engaged fan communities in the IPL, the Gujarat Titans move with a clear focus on culture, leadership and long-term vision.

The presence of Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, and Shaan Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Director, Gujarat Titans, along with other members of the Torrent Group, reflected the leadership's continued commitment to the franchise's vision and ethos. Joined by Chief Operating Officer Colonel Arvinder Singh, Head Coach Ashish Nehra, and Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, the evening underscored a unified leadership and team environment. At its heart was a celebration of the squad's collective journey, with a special moment recognising captain Shubman Gill within the broader narrative of consistency, growth, and ambition.

Ananya Birla, Director on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., underscored Birla Estates' role as Principal Sponsor this season, as partners and sponsors aligned around a shared commitment to building meaningful, long-term connections with communities beyond the game.

Blending music, culture, and celebration, the evening, hosted by Mandira Bedi, captured the spirit of Gujarat through an energetic opening act and a theatrical squad unveiling led by Shubman Gill, bringing the entire team together on stage. Performances by Bhoomi Trivedi and Kinjal Dave added depth to the experience, with music, dance, and traditional elements reflecting the state's identity and the community that defines the franchise.

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, before returning to Ahmedabad for their first home fixture on April 4 against Rajasthan Royals.

With a strengthened identity, a clear direction, and a growing fan base, the Gujarat Titans step into IPL 2026 with purpose, momentum, and belief.