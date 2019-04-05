Gulbadin Naib to lead Afghanistan in World Cup after split captaincy announcement

Afghanistan Cricket Board on Friday removed Asghar Afghan as captain just over a month before the World Cup.

Afghanistan have instead appointed three different captains across formats, with Gulbadin Naib to lead in one-day internationals and will captain the side in the 50-over tournament in England, beginning May 30.

The Test side will be under the leadership of Rahmat Shah, while Rashid Khan will take Twenty20 International reins.

Replacing Mohammad Nabi as the captain in 2015, Asghar played a successful role. Under his leadership, Afghanistan became a full member of the ICC and secured a historic maiden Test victory over Ireland in Dehradun recently.

Afghanistan will tour Scotland and Ireland in May to play two ODIs each. They will then meet Pakistan and England in one-off ODI before beginning their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 1 at the Bristol County Ground. (ANI)

