Gurnoor Brar demolishes Sri Lanka A to take India A to a series win in Galle

Gurnoor Brar has demolished Sri Lanka A to lead India A to a famous win in the second four-day unofficial Test at Galle on Sunday. The 10-wicket win meant India took the two-game series 1-0, having drawn the first game last month.

Gurnoor Brar was simply unplayable. (SLC)

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Gurnoor, who recently made his ODI debut against Afghanistan for the senior team, picked up 6/68 to destroy the hosts in their second innings. After trailing by 177 runs after the first innings, the Lankans, on day four of the match, were bowled out for just 209 to set a small target of 33 runs, which the Indians achieved in the seventh over without losing any wickets.

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The Sri Lankans looked totally helpless against Brar's fast bowling. Only Ashen Bandara showed some resistance with an 86-ball 87. Eventually, he also fell to Brar, who finished the match with a 10-for, having taken 4/77 in the first innings.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, after Sri Lanka A posted 366 in their first innings, India A came up with a strong reply thanks to Sai Sudharsan's 168. Devdutt Padikkal was unfortunate to fall six runs short of a century. Captain Dhruv Jurel and Saransh Jain also played crucial hands of 53 and 70 not out. Huge potential! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, after Sri Lanka A posted 366 in their first innings, India A came up with a strong reply thanks to Sai Sudharsan's 168. Devdutt Padikkal was unfortunate to fall six runs short of a century. Captain Dhruv Jurel and Saransh Jain also played crucial hands of 53 and 70 not out. Huge potential! {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in May, after getting a maiden call-up for the only Afghanistan Test and three ODIs, Brar had spoken about how important it was for him to do well in red-ball cricket. "If it is a completely flat wicket where nothing is happening, that is when I will raise my hand to say, I'm here, I will get him out. If I manage to get [someone out] on a flat wicket without any movement, it gives me double the happiness. So that has been part of my inner drive [to succeed] in red-ball cricket. Red-ball cricket will always remain at the top for me because there is no other format where a cricketer is tested endurance-wise, mentally, skill-wise," he told ESPNcricinfo.

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Although Brar didn't play in the one-off Test against the Afghanistan team in New Chandigarh in early June, he made his international debut in the ODIs later. And boy, did he impress all and sundry. He bowled really quick and, more importantly, he didn't lose his line and length. Seems like India have finally found someone whom they can trust to deliver in the years to come. It will be some sight when he partners with Jasprit Bumrah in the longest format, as and when it happens. Later this month, Brar will be seen in international action again during the England-India ODIs.