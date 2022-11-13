‘Had a major impact on outcome’: Michael Vaughan points out turning point in Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final

It was heartbreak for Pakistan and Shaheen Afridi, losing to England by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday. Shaheen had to depart during England's chase and it proved to be a pivotal moment in the match. The pacer was visibly in discomfort after he took the catch of Harry Brook in the 13th over of the chase.

He left the field for treatment, made a return few overs later and prepared himself to bowl the 16th over. But he found it difficult to continue and couldn't complete his over. The 22-year-old left the field after one ball and looked very disappointed.

Speaking after the match, former cricketer Michael Vaughan felt that the fast bowler's injury 'had a major impact on the outcome of the game'. "Have to say the @iShaheenAfridi Injury had a major impact on the outcome of the game .. Pakistan have once again been brilliant to watch .. they being so much to the world game .. #ICCT20WorldCup2022Final", he said.

Chasing a target of 138 runs, England reached 138 for five in 19 overs courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 49 balls by Ben Stokes. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf took two wickets for Pakistan. Initially, Pakistan posted 137 for eight in 20 overs with Shan Masood slamming 38 runs off 28 balls. Meanwhile, Sam Curran was in brilliant form and took three wickets. He also ended up as the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan bagged two wickets each respectively.

After the match, England captain Jos Buttler said, "It is the icing on the cake. To win the T20 World Cup now, immensely proud of everyone here. It has been a long journey and few changes but we are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years. It's been a fantastic tournament. We went to Pakistan before coming here, which was a valuable time for the group and this felt a long way after the Ireland match but the character we showed from thereon in must-win games is amazing."

