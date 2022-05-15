'Had Razzaq taken Sachin’s catch, game could've been tight. Akram was miffed': Kaif recalls Pakistan tie in 2003 WC

The 2003 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Centurion remains one of the most memorable encounters between the two arch-rivals of world cricket. Saeed Anwar's sublime ton had helped Pakistan reach 273 for seven before Sachin Tendulkar's impressive 98 and an unbeaten 94-run stand between Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh saw India script a six-wicket win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling the encounter, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who had scored a 60-ball 35 in the match, admitted that had Abdul Razzaq taken the catch of Sachin at mid-off, the game could have been tight. Speaking to Sportskeeda on that game, Kaif recalled Wasim Akram being absolutely furious over the catch drop.

“If Razzaq had taken Tendulkar’s catch at mid-off, the match could have been very tight. I remember Wasim Akram being miffed at him for standing so far up. He was literally standing next to the bowler instead of proper mid-off," he said.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah to be rested for South Africa series; Dhawan and Hardik in line for captaincy

Kaif also recalled his 102-run stand alongside Sachin that helped India recover from Waqar Younis double whammy in the sixth over that saw captain Sourav Ganguly depart for a golden duck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sachin was batting very well. My role was to support him and stay with him. I was told to build a partnership with Sachin and, if he is attacking, just stay there," he said.

India had eventually chased down the target of 274 with 26 balls remaining and Sachin was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 75-ball knock. The victory had helped India finish second in the group stage and hence made the Super Six, while Pakistan had finished fifth in Pool A. India subsequently beat Kenya in the semis after finishing second in Super Six to reach the final where they were eventually beaten by Australia by 125 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON