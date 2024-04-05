'Had another trial, flight was booked': PBKS' Ashutosh Sharma reveals dramatic last-minute call that kept him at Kings

Ashutosh Sharma, one of the lesser-known uncapped players in the Punjab Kings squad, emerged as the side's hero in a sensational comeback victory against the Gujarat Titans. The right-handed batter smashed 31 off just 17 deliveries in a blistering cameo for the side, as he partnered Shashank Singh to script a brilliant win, as PBKS chased down a challenging 200-run target in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)

However, following the win, Ashutosh revealed an intriguing turn of events that almost saw him miss out on joining the team. In an interview post-match, Ashutosh disclosed that he was on the verge of heading back home after his trials with PBKS. However, a last-minute call from the team management changed his fate, urging him to stay for one more day.

Clearly, the decision proved pivotal as Ashutosh went on to secure his side a crucial win in the 2024 Indian Premier League on Friday.

“I did my trials well with Punjab and was all set to leave for home. I had my flight booked for the night, but then they called me and told 'stay for one more day.' I had to go for another trial. Then I thought, no, if they're asking me to stay, it could be something good, and I will leave the trial of the other team. I didn't go and that's why I am part of this side,” said Ashutosh.

Ashutosh also highlighted the influence of PBKS' Director Of Cricket, Sanjay Bangar, since joining the side. Bangar's advice to Ashutosh, encouraging him to believe in his cricketing shots rather than trying to be a slogger, proved instrumental in reshaping his approach to the game.

"Everyone saw me as a slogger. But Bangar sir said that you're not a slogger. You play some extraordinary cricketing shots, and believe in that. That advice helped me in the Ranji Trophy also as I scored a hundred on debut. That small statement gave me a lot of confidence," Ashutosh stated.

PBKS 5th in IPL table

PBKS' victory against Gujarat Titans propelled the side to the fifth spot in the IPL 2024 table. The Kings had faced two successive losses prior to the game against GT, and will be aiming to bring their campaign back on track with the morale-boosting victory on Thursday.

The side will now face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in its next match of the season, which takes place on April 9.