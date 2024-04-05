 'Had another trial, flight was booked': PBKS' Ashutosh Sharma reveals dramatic last-minute call that kept him at Kings | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Had another trial, flight was booked': PBKS' Ashutosh Sharma reveals dramatic last-minute call that kept him at Kings

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 05, 2024 06:02 PM IST

Ashutosh Sharma produced a blistering cameo as he smashed 31 off just 17 balls in the PBKS' win over GT on Thursday

Ashutosh Sharma, one of the lesser-known uncapped players in the Punjab Kings squad, emerged as the side's hero in a sensational comeback victory against the Gujarat Titans. The right-handed batter smashed 31 off just 17 deliveries in a blistering cameo for the side, as he partnered Shashank Singh to script a brilliant win, as PBKS chased down a challenging 200-run target in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)
Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)

However, following the win, Ashutosh revealed an intriguing turn of events that almost saw him miss out on joining the team. In an interview post-match, Ashutosh disclosed that he was on the verge of heading back home after his trials with PBKS. However, a last-minute call from the team management changed his fate, urging him to stay for one more day. 

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's fresh video sets the record straight on multiple theories surrounding Mumbai Indians

Clearly, the decision proved pivotal as Ashutosh went on to secure his side a crucial win in the 2024 Indian Premier League on Friday.

“I did my trials well with Punjab and was all set to leave for home. I had my flight booked for the night, but then they called me and told 'stay for one more day.' I had to go for another trial. Then I thought, no, if they're asking me to stay, it could be something good, and I will leave the trial of the other team. I didn't go and that's why I am part of this side,” said Ashutosh.

Ashutosh also highlighted the influence of PBKS' Director Of Cricket, Sanjay Bangar, since joining the side. Bangar's advice to Ashutosh, encouraging him to believe in his cricketing shots rather than trying to be a slogger, proved instrumental in reshaping his approach to the game. 

"Everyone saw me as a slogger. But Bangar sir said that you're not a slogger. You play some extraordinary cricketing shots, and believe in that. That advice helped me in the Ranji Trophy also as I scored a hundred on debut. That small statement gave me a lot of confidence," Ashutosh stated.

PBKS 5th in IPL table

PBKS' victory against Gujarat Titans propelled the side to the fifth spot in the IPL 2024 table. The Kings had faced two successive losses prior to the game against GT, and will be aiming to bring their campaign back on track with the morale-boosting victory on Thursday.

The side will now face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in its next match of the season, which takes place on April 9.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.tay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / 'Had another trial, flight was booked': PBKS' Ashutosh Sharma reveals dramatic last-minute call that kept him at Kings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On