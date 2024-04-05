Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's fresh video sets the record straight on multiple theories surrounding Mumbai Indians

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, when the entire world believed reports of rift between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, the two Indian teammates quashed them when they hugged and embraced each other ahead of MI's season opener against Gujarat Titans. Ever since, a lot has happened. MI have lost three of the bounce, Hardik has been booed incessantly, controversial videos have emerged and fans have lost it at the sight of captain Hardik telling Rohit where to go and field. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the nets. (Mumbai Indians)

All this while, visuals between Rohit and Hardik weren't the most encouraging either. After MI lost to GT, Rohit avoided a hug from Pandya before the two engaged in an animated chat. There were a few more instances such as Rohit chatting with Akash Ambani, and Hardik sitting alone in the dugout while the rest of his teammates left. However, as MI took a small break away from the game and spent time, a new video has emerged where Rohit and Hardik could be seen shaking hands. It wasn't a long clip by any means, but one that served its purpose.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The latest edition of MI Daily captures the entire unit of the Mumbai Indians at a pretty cool place away from the city, where players engaged in another team bonding exercise through various activities such as motorboating. Accompanied by a musical evening, the players could be seen in good spirits ahead of their much-awaited clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. With some flamboyant clothing, it was evident that the players tried to drift their minds

Watch the clip below:

MI need to break the deadlock

As MI play their second game at Wankhede, they desperately need a win to not just bring some smiles back on the faces of their fans but also hush out the booing. They are the only team yet to win a single game in the ongoing season of the IPL and no prizes for guessing, languishing at the bottom of the points table. Playing against the Capitals is MI's best chance to breaking the deadlock as DC haven't been at their best either. They are two runs above MI at 8th and after being ambushed by the Kolkata Knight Riders two days ago, are right there for the taking.

The team returned to Mumbai ahead of the weekend, where the returning Suryakumar Yadav linked up with the squad. On Friday and Saturday, MI would be having their practice sessions at the Wankhede from 4PM and 3PM respectively.