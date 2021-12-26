'Had many big questions, no one told me why I was dropped': Harbhajan opens up on 'sad story of Indian cricket'

Harbhajan Singh on Friday pulled down curtains on his illustrious career, signing off with 711 international wickets under his belt. During his 23-year stint the off-spinner won two World Cups -- the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and then the ODI World Cup in 2011. He took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and, 25 scalps in 28 T20Is.

Harbhajan's last game in India colours was a T20I in 2016 but he continued to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the latest edition of the tournament. The 41-year-old Punjab cricketer finished his career as India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, and R Ashwin.

The 'Turbanator', however, believes that he would have ended his journey with "500-550 wickets" with requisite support.

Harbhajan wasn't a regular face of the Indian set up after the 2011 World Cup, with R Ashwin taking over the mantle of the team's spin ace. Recalling his unceremonious exit from the side, Harbhajan said it left him with many unanswered questions.

“When someone takes over 400 wickets and then he doesn’t get a chance or he’s not been told the reason for the drop, many questions are raised in mind. I asked many people regarding my drop out from the team, but I didn’t get any reply,” Harbhajan said in an interaction with Dainik Jagran.

“It always feels nice to have that support. I’ll say that if I got the support at the right time, I would’ve retired much earlier after 500-550 wickets because I was 31 when I reached the 400-wicket mark. If I played 3-4 years more, I would’ve reached 500 wickets but that didn’t happen,” he added.

Harbhajan said that his sudden ouster despite having 400 wickets under the belt portrays the "sad story of Indian cricket". Despite the happenings, the tweaker said that he doesn't hold any grudges against the board as BCCI has helped him reach this position.

"I asked them have I suddenly lost my appearance or my bowling has deteriorated or what has happened that you are not choosing me at all. There was no answer to this. And if this can happen to the 400 wicket-taker, then no one will ask the 40 wicket-taker. This is a sad story of Indian cricket where the one who has achieved something, isn't even talked to properly after he is not needed."

Harbhajan also heaped praise on Sourav Ganguly and pinned hopes on the current BCCI president to solve the captaincy strife between Virat Kohli and the board. Some of Harbhajan's best performances including the Test hat-trick against Australia came under Ganguly's captaincy.

"I know Ganguly, he is a very clean person. He is a solid person. He is a person who believes in unity. The credit for the change in the map of Indian cricket goes to him," said Harbhajan.