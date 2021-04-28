'Had the skill, got more confidence by playing for India': RCB's Siraj explains reason behind improved performance with

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has gone from copping heavy criticism to receiving rich praise in a span of a few months. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler, until Indian Premier League (2020) season, was often criticized for leaking runs on a regular basis. However, since India's tour of Australia later that year, he has become a completely different bowler; one who picks up wickets and is also more economical.

Siraj broke into the international scene during the Test series Down Under. He pocketed 13 wickets in just 3 games, finishing as India's highest-wicket taker. Since the Indian bowling department was plagued with injuries to senior pros like Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami, Siraj ended up becoming the side's most experienced player by the end of the series. Since then, he has grown leaps and bounds.

He has carried his form into IPL 2021 as well. On Tuesday, against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2021 clash, Siraj bowled a brilliant last over, conceding just 12 runs, to help his side to a thrilling one-run win. He has clinched 6 wickets in as many matches in the tournament so far and has brought his economy rate down to below 8 an over, his best in the history of the league so far.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the game, Siraj revealed that Test cricket has vastly helped him become a better bowler. “Obviously, my confidence is really high. Playing Test matches has helped my line and length. When I bowl with the new ball now, I try to bowl the Test-match line and length and that is giving me confidence. I always had that skill but got more experience by playing for India. Got to learn a lot from Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah after sharing the dressing room with them, and that helped my confidence,” Siraj explained.

Moreover, Siraj has also become an able death-overs bowler. With the likes of Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson and Indian pacer Navdeep Saini in the ranks, skipper Virat Kohli has handed him the responsibility along with current Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel.

RCB, with this win, moved back to the top of the points table. They next face Punjab Kings on April 30.