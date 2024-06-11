Hafeez's shocking revelation on Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim's retirement U-turn: ‘PCB made deals with such players…’

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez made a big revelation by accusing the Pakistan Cricket Board of making deals with Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim for the T20 World Cup. Hafeez took a shot at the Pakistan cricketers after India registered a 6-run win over them in the T20 WC match on Sunday in New York. It was another defeat for Pakistan in the ICC showpiece event against India, as the latter now leads the head-to-head tie 7-1. Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim during their Group A match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (ANI)

It was a dismal batting performance from Pakistan in a moderate 120-run chase and were restricted to just 113/5 in 20 overs courtesy a brilliant fightback by the Indian bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Hafeez, former Pakistan coach, went no hold-barred against the PCB for picking players like Amir and Imad, who recently overturned their retirement to play T20 World Cup.

"They (PCB) brought them here out of greed, made deals with such players (Amir and Wasim) who have ruined Pakistan's cricket. I was in the domestic circuit, but no one wanted to play domestic cricket. It is because they were telling me that 'any of us gets selected, we will take it.' How can it be that players who don't even play Pakistan's domestic cricket got selected," Hafeez said.

Amir bowled an expensive super over against the USA and leaked 18 runs off it, which proved too much for Pakistan. Meanwhile, Imad struggled with the bat against India as he scored just 15 runs off 23 balls.

Hafeez revealed that the two were asked to play for Pakistan six months but they rejected the offer and said that they only return now because there is no franchise league happening at the moment.

"When asked to play for Pakistan six months ago, they said they wanted to play in leagues. Since no leagues are happening these days, they are playing in the World Cup. They are playing in the World Cup as if it is just another league," he added.

Left-arm pacer Amir retired from international cricket in 2021 but he continues to play in the franchise league tournament which is also the case with Imad, who retired in 2023. However, the appointment of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman changed everything for the duo as they took a u-turn from retirement and made themselves available for T20 World Cup.