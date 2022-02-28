'He, above everyone else, deserves a fair run': Ex-selector explains why India middle-order batter will play more Tests

It will be audacious for a Team India cricket enthusiast to say that senior batters Cheteshwar Pujar and Ajinkya Rahane may never play a Test again for the nation. After being dropped for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, alongside Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma, the road ahead looks difficult for them. Reacting to the developments, former selector Devang Gandhi feels the fans will see more of Hanuma Vihari in the future.

Born in Andhra Pradesh, Vihari has been with the team since making his debut in 2018. However, the chances given to him have been sporadic as he has only played 13 Tests so far. However, with Pujara and Rahane missing, he is definitely going to make the XI against the Lankans and this could follow suit going forward.

ALSO READ| 'I knocked him over. Virat just let the ball go': Veteran Australia spinner recalls 'most memorable' wicket of Kohli

Former opener Gandhi, while speaking to PTI, explained why he deserves to play a lot more cricket in the whites on home turf and the position he is likely to feature in.

"Firstly, Vihari has played only one Test at home and he, above everyone, else deserves a fair run. Secondly, if you see for India and India A, he has batted at No.5 abroad but in India, he can come in at No.6 when spinners will be in operation and the 'SG Test' ball becomes relatively old.

"Vihari has a fantastic record against spinners in Ranji Trophy and that's something the team management can exploit," he felt.

Adding further, Gandhi felt:

“If you see our top-order, Mayank, Rohit, Shubman and Virat are all right handers. It's better if at No.5 we have a left-hander to get the left-right combination going followed by Vihari at No.6 and Ravindra Jadeja, again a left-hander at No.7. It could be the way forward.”

The first India-SL Test begins at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on March 4.