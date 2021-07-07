‘A legend and an Inspiration’: Raina, Pandya, BCCI & others lead wishes as MS Dhoni turns 40

Twitter cannot keep calm because India's 'Captain Cool', Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 'Thala' and the country's very own superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni has turned 40 on Wednesday. The former India skipper ended up becoming one of the greatest captains to grace the cricket field. In his time, he won it all: From the T20I World Cup in 2007 and the 2013 Champions Trophy to the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil.

Dhoni, over the course of his 15-year-long career, Dhoni underwent multiple transitions. He entered the international arena as a youngster, became a two-time World Cup-winning captain, and eventually retired a legend. As he celebrates his 40th birthday, fans and the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish the legend a very happy birthday.

Here are the best of the lot from the world of Twitter:

On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career. During his 15-year-old career, Dhoni played 90 Tests, in which he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He also played 350 ODIs in which he has scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. In 98 T20Is, the swashbuckling batsman scored 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.