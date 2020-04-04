Harbhajan lauds Sikh man for providing food to poor woman

cricket

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday lauded a Sikh man who could be seen providing food to a poor old lady and giving her a hug.

“Jeonda reh mere veer.. Dua hai waheguru agge aise nek bandhe jeondhe wasdhe rehen.. Dhan guru Nanak Meher kari sab te.. together we can win this war against corona virus #carona #humainty #respect (sic.)” Harbhajan said in his tweet in which he included the video.

Harbhajan also tweeted his appreciation for those who are working on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus. “Yes we are indebted to you forever doctors,nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one whose out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey (sic.)” he said.

He also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to all Indians to switch off lights at 9pm for 9 mins and light candles, torches, mobile flashes etc to show appreciation to those fighting against the virus.

Harbhajan was expected to return to the cricketing fold as part of the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

However, the league’s March 29 start was deferred to April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. The new date is also under uncertainty due to the three-week lockdown in the country that has been in place since March 25 to fight the pandemic.