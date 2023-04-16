Harbhajan can't keep calm, Ganguly sends 'champion dad' Sachin a priceless message as Arjun Tendulkar makes MI debut

A long wait for an Indian Premier League debut ended for Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary former cricketer Sachin, as he was handed the Mumbai Indians cap on Sunday afternoon during the side's game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Arjun had been a part of the MI side last year as well, but failed to break into the playing XI. Following his sint with the franchise last year, Arjun changed his domestic team from Mumbai to Goa, and eventually went on to smash a maiden first-class century.

Rohit Sharma (L) with Arjun Tendulkar(IPL)

Arjun, a bowling all-rounder, Arjun has played in 7 FC matches, taking 12 wickets. He has also scored 223 runs at an average of 24.77. The 23-year-old all-rounder has taken 12 T20 wickets in 9 matches, and has 8 dismissals to his name in the fifty-over format so far (7 matches).

Also read: Arjun Tendulkar makes much-awaited IPL debut for MI; Sachin, Rohit have intense chat, Sara cheers from the stands

As Arjun finally makes his maiden appearance for the Mumbai Indians in IPL, Twitter reacted brilliantly:

Earlier, MI's stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss and opted to bowl at the Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar is leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is forced to miss the game due to a stomach bug. Rohit, however, is in the Impact Player for the clash against KKR.

As Arjun made his debut for MI, Sachin Tendulkar was part of the dugout in MI as mentor and the all-rounder's sister, Sara Tendulkar was also in attendance at the Wankede Stadium in Mumbai.

The MI are currently ninth in the points table with one win in three games; after facing successive defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in their first two matches, the side opened its account earlier this week against Delhi Capitals, defeating the side by six wickets in a final-ball thriller.

KKR, meanwhile, are currently fifth in the table with two wins and as many losses.

