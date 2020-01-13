e-paper
Home / Cricket / Harbhajan Singh makes BCCI President Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’ - WATCH

Harbhajan Singh makes BCCI President Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’ - WATCH

Popular Singh Usha Uthup graced the show on Sunday and sang “Senorita”. The Indian cricketers were enjoying the performance, when Harbhajan started shaking his legs.

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sourav Ganguly shakes a leg with Harbhajan Singh.
Sourav Ganguly shakes a leg with Harbhajan Singh.(Screengrab/Twitter)
         

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh made BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly dance on popular Bollywood song ‘Senorita’ at a television show on Sunday. The two cricketers made an appearance on the Bengali quiz game show, Dadagiri Unlimited, alongside several other former and current India cricketing stars including Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, VVS Laxman and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Also read: Virat Kohli set to surpass Rahul Dravid’s mark in illustrious ODI list

Popular Singh Usha Uthup graced the show on Sunday and sang “Senorita” from the Bollywood hit “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”. The Indian cricketers were enjoying the performance, when Harbhajan started shaking his legs. The bowler then held Ganguly’s hands and started dancing with him on the stage, as the rest of the cricketers laughed and clapped.

Ganguly was hesitant at first, but later, he got into the groove, and showed some moves of his own. After the dance performance, Harbhajan gave Ganguly a hug, before both the cricketers returned to their original spots.

The 39-year-old Harbhajan was an integral part of Indian cricket team which was under Ganguly’s leadership. The memorable 2001 Test series win over Australia, is regarded as the off-spinner’s breakout series, in which he picked up 32 wickets in 3 Tests. He also picked a hat-trick in the 2nd Test of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Also read: Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Ricky Ponting’s massive world record

Recently, in a show on India Today, Ganguly revealed how he was convinced that Harbhajan will go on to script records. “They say it’s love at first sight. And when I saw Harbhajan bowl at Eden, picking up 14 wickets it was love at first sight for a cricketer who I believed would go on to change things for Indian cricket,” he said.

“And 800 wickets after that, I am not surprised. He and Anil were the two best spinners India has ever had together in terms of the no of wickets and the impact that they have had on Test matches,” the former skipper added.

