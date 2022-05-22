'Saw him giving suggestions to world-class bowler like Rabada': Harbhajan makes bold India prediction for uncapped pacer

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League saw the emergence of multiple quality domestic players. While Umran Malik stood out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for his incredible pace, the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma also produced consistent performances for their respective franchises in the season. One such player who, on paper, didn't take as many wickets but delivered in crunch moments for his side was Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The left-armer took 10 wickets in 13 matches and bowled at a decent economy rate of 7.82; a more impressive aspect of his bowling was his ability to nail yorkers at will - especially in death overs. And that is what impressed former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who believes that Arshdeep is not far away from an India call-up.

“The best thing about Arshdeep Singh is that he's a fearless bowler. He's got a lion's heart. While many players get bogged down during pressure situations but he flourishes more often than not during tense moments,” said Harbhajan on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Harbhajan also recalled a moment during one of the games in the IPL 2022 when Arshdeep was seen having a conversation with Kagiso Rabada after the latter had conceded a couple of big hits during a close match.

"There is so much confidence in this bowler and the belief that he can do well during tense moments. The other day we saw him giving suggestions to a world-class bowler like Kagiso Rabada on which line to bowl to.

“This shows how involved he is in the game and doesn't shy away from sharing his thoughts with the senior players. He bowls yorkers at will in the death overs. I believe a left-arm pacer of this caliber should get a chance to play for India sooner rather than later,” Harbhajan said.

Punjab Kings have been knocked out of the race for playoffs and will play in their final match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, who are also eliminated from the playoff contention.

