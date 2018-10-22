Harbhajan Singh predicts the next ‘million dollar baby’ in upcoming IPL auctions

After the disappointing Test series, young West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer gave a great account of his talent and pedigree in the first ODI at Guwahati.

Walking out to bat at number 5, Hetmyer hit the ground running with a flurry of strokes from the word go. Kuldeep Yadav, who was his nemesis in the Test series, was not playing and this certainly cleared the cobwebs of doubt in his mind.

It was a carefree innings, replete with a plethora of strokes and when he notched up his 3rd century. In 13 ODI innings, the left-hander has now made three centuries and each of them has been scored with a strike rate around 135.

Leading the applause was Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who took to Twitter and predicted that the young man could well be the next ‘million dollar baby’ in the next IPL auctions.

What an inn by #Hetmyer..he is gonna be a next million dollar baby in the @IPL 2019 #INDvsWI 1st ODI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 21, 2018

Hetmyer looked in absolute control of his innings as he clobbered 6 fours and 6 sixes and was trying to loft Jadeja for a seventh maximum when he holed out in the deep.

“He had a lean patch in the Test series and pretty innocuous dismissals as well, so it’s good to see him get a score on the board. He has been doing pretty well in the limited-overs format for us, so it’s good to see him put up his hand and score a hundred today,” captain Jason Holder said after the match.

Oct 22, 2018