‘Won't take names, but…’: Harbhajan's staggering take on ‘Is Yashasvi better replacement of Rohit in T20Is’

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its business end after a gruelling league stage, which saw some of the uncapped talents make the most of the opportunities. Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh and Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal are two names, which hogged plenty of limelight with their imperious show despite their respective sides not making it to the playoffs.

In frame: Harbhajan Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rohit Sharma

Such was their dominance that many feel they are not just ready for international cricket but are capable of winning matches in the shortest format of the game. When asked “Is Yashasvi Jaiswal a better replacement for Rohit Sharma in T20Is”, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too conveyed similar thoughts.

Responding to a query made by a fan on whether Yashasvi should replace Rohit Sharma as an opener in the shortest format, Harbhajan said: "If we compare current form, and if we want to shift our focus towards youth, then Yashasvi (Jaiswal) is better than many. After the T20 World Cup defeat in Dubai (UAE) then plenty was discussed about forming a young unit for the format. Guys like Yashasvi, Rinku Singh, and Shubman Gill under Hardik Pandya should be a new team altogether.

“Hardik Pandya should be captain and Yashasvi opens the innings with Shubman Gill. These guys are filled with potential.”

After a disappointing campaign in the previous two editions of the showpiece event, there have been talks about a complete revamp of the T20 unit.

In fact, Rohit and Virat Kohli have been kept away from the shorter format after India's 10-wicket humiliation against England at the World Cup semi-final in Australia last year.

If we look at current form, Yashasvi finished the season with 625 runs from 14 matches, which featured a century and five half-centuries. He was the highest run-scorer from the Rajasthan camp and has slammed the most number of fours (82) in the tournament.

Rinku too presented his case as one of the potential finishers, completing multiple run chases for Kolkata. Despite batting lower down the order, Rinku finished as the leading run-scorer from the KKR camp.

Rohit, on the other hand, had an inconsistent run but managed to score a half-century in the crucial encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

