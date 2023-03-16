Harbhajan's brutal reaction to Babar Azam's 'prefer BBL over IPL' remark goes viral

Indian Premier League (IPL), in 15 glorious years, has served many purpose for Indian and foreign cricketers while also adding a new dimension to the sport with the birth of franchise-level cricket. It eventually created a ripple effect with countries like West Indies, England, Australia among others creating their own leagues. This often has resulted in players being urged to compare and pick the better league. Pakistan captain Babar Azam recently was asked to compare between IPL and Australia's Big Bash League. His reply was brutally trolled by India legend Harbhajan Singh.

In an interaction on the Peshawar Zalmi podcast, Babar was asked to choose the better league between IPL and BBL. Babar, who has played in neither of the leagues yet in his career, picked the Australian T20 league.

''The conditions over there in Australia are different. The pitches over there are really fast and you get to learn a lot. Whereas in IPL, you get the same Asian conditions,'' Babar explained.

A Twitterati highlighted Babar's response on the social media platform and Harbhajan reacted with a no-words post. It was simply a laughing emoticon posted by the legendary India off-spinner.

Besides the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Babar has played in two other franchise leagues - Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League. He has also registered himself for The Hundred 2023 edition. He entered the process with a reserve price of £100,000.

Babar is likely to feature in BBL in the future but the same is unlikely to happen in IPL. Pakistan players have not featured in the tournament since the inaugural edition in 2008 owing to political tensions between the two countries.

Last month, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had hailed PSL as the "second best league" in the world after IPL. "SA20 was such a lovely cricketing spectacle…packed houses. Good cricket. League has the potential to be the second-best T20 league after the IPL. Currently, I feel it’s the PSL. Which incidentally is starting today too. BBL-CPL lagged behind," Chopra had said on his YouTube channel.

