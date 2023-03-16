‘I haven’t even done 10 percent’: Hardik Pandya after Shane Watson calls for his Test return, playing WTC final

India managed to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the second time in a row after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in the opening match of their series. India hence will be up against Australia at the Oval in June to aim for their maiden ICC trophy in 10 years. Albeit three months away, there have been a discussion brewing among veteran cricketers, like Aussie great Shane Watson, on the return of Hardik Pandya to Test cricket, especially for the WTC final where India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah as well. The India all-rounder on Thursday, broke his silence on the return to Test cricket. India's Hardik Pandya during a practice session ahead of ODIs(PTI)

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket 2023 in Doha, Watson called for Hardik's return to Test cricket. The India star has been away from the red-ball format since 2018 following his struggle with back injury which also saw him miss white-ball fixtures for more than six months before making an impressive return last year.

“If his body can handle the rigours of Test cricket then absolutely. He has got incredible skills even with his batting alone," Watson had said. "Bowling wise, if he is fit he charges in and he has got great skill. He can swing the brand new ball away and he would provide a huge impact for the Indian Test team. For me it eventually comes down to his body and whether it can handle the rigours of playing Test cricket as a fast-bowling all-rounder. I would love to see him push the limits as an all-rounder and cricketer when it comes to playing all formats of the game because he is one of the special talents in world cricket.”

Ahead of the start of the three-match ODI series against Australia, where Hardik will be leading the Indian side in the 1st match in absence of Rohit Sharma, the 29-year-old opened up on his plan for Test cricket and whether he would be available for the WTC final.

Although Hardik did not say no to Test format, he explained that he would rather want to earn his spot in the side than claim someone else's place.

“No. I am ethically very strong person. I haven’t done 10% to reach there. I am not even a part of 1%. So me coming there and taking someone’s place will ethically not go well. If I want to play Test cricket, I’ll go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason I will not be available for the WTC final or future test series until I feel that I have earned my spot,” Hardik said.

