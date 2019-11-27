e-paper
Hardik Pandya ‘back on the field,’ shares video

Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to post a video of his training, giving a clear indication that he slowly but steadily getting ready to make a comeback to the cricket field.

cricket Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mohali: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya during a practice session ahead of their 2nd T-20 match against South Africa, in Mohali, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Mohali: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya during a practice session ahead of their 2nd T-20 match against South Africa, in Mohali, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.(PTI)
         

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday took another step towards regaining his full fitness. Pandya posted a video of him going through the grind, giving a clear indication that his return to the cricket field is not far away. Pandya has been out of action ever since the T20I series against South Africa in September. He also underwent a surgery on his back in the UK in October.

Taking to Twitter, Pandya wrote: “Been too long since I’ve been out there. No better feeling than to be back on the field.”

 

Mumbai Indians retweeted the photo and wrote: “Getting back to full-fitness.”

 

The right-handed all-rounder had in October left for the UK to get his back checked by the same doctor who treated him during India’s tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup.

Pandya, who was rested from the West Indies tour after the 2019 ODI World Cup, last featured in the three-match T20I series against South Africa where he aggravated his back. He, was, therefore not picked in the squad for the three-Test series against the Proteas and the Bangladesh series.

The 25-year-old, who has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is, will be an integral part of the Indian team during the next year’s World T20 slated to be held in Australia.

(With IANS inputs)

