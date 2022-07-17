Hardik Pandya emulates Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly with incredible record in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

All-rounder Hardik Pandya continued his blistering form in world cricket to notch up his eighth ODI fifty against England in the series-deciding game in Manchester on Sunday. The flamboyant all-rounder rode his varied stroke-play to reach the milestone in just 43 balls. His brisk knock preceded an impressive bowling display that saw him take a career-best 4/24 in the 50-over format. India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score

Pandya used the short ball to good effect, ending up with four wickets to his name. The Baroda player peppered the batters with his ploy and helped India bowl out England with more than four overs to spare. With his fifty, Hardik is now only the second player to take a four-fer and score fifty runs in a single game across all three formats. Mohammad Hafeez was previously the only player to achieve the milestone.

Pandya also joined the elite list comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh with the double. He stormed into the club of players with 50-plus runs and four wickets for India in an ODI.

50-plus runs and 4+ wickets in an ODI for India

K Srikkanth 70 & 5/27 v NZ Vizag 1988

S Tendulkar 141 & 4/38 v Aus Dhaka 1998

S Ganguly 130* & 4/21 v SL Nagpur 1999

S Ganguly 71* & 5/34 v Zim Kanpur 2000

Yuvraj Singh 118 & 4/28 v Eng Indore 2008

Yuvraj Singh 50* & 5/31 v Ire Bengaluru 2011

Hardik Pandya 50* & 4/24 v Eng Manchester 2022

Pandya, who led unfancied Gujarat Titans to glory in maiden IPL season, has made a remarkable turnaround, having missed a major chunk with a persistent back injury. "I had to bend my back a bit, change my plans, realised that this was not the wicket to go full -- and go for the short-ball, use it as a wicket-taking delivery," Hardik said during the innings break.

With his superb all-round display, Hardik has set his sights to head to Australia for the World T20 later this year. He credited the team management and captain Rohit Sharma for efficiently managing his workload.

"I always fancy my bouncer. Livingstone likes to take the short ball on and that gives me goosebumps. He hit me for two sixes, but one wicket made a big difference.

"The body's fine, that's why I'm bowling so much and without trouble, the captain is fantastic at managing my workload. The captain has been fantastic on when I should bowl and when I should not, he has handled me nicely," he added.

