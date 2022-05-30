'If there is any pain, it will be felt by MI fans': Jadeja on Hardik Pandya's success as captain; 'Mumbai made him'

Hardik Pandya's star turn as a captain has been one of the standout features of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pandya made his captaincy debut this season and ended up leading the Gujarat Titans to the title in their first season itself in the league. The all-rounder has earned praise for his calmness during tense situations and his own performances with bat and ball, particularly in the final. (More IPL News)

While Pandya had not bowled for a number of games during the season but ended up being the standout bowler for GT in the final season. He returned figures of 3/17 and his wickets included those of the dangerous Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer. Pandya then scored 34 runs as GT beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. Former India batter Ajay Jadeja said that the massive crowds in Ahmedabad certainly had an effect on Pandya and his former team Mumbai Indians would be feeling the pain somewhat for letting him go.

“He is one of those who gets inspired by the crowd. He likes the crowd, likes the people. If there is any dard (pain) it will be felt by the Mumbai fans. They will probably feeling that pain today, not the Gujarat fans,” said Jadeja on Cricbuzz.

Pandya had said earlier that he is trying to pick qualities from MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, under whom he had played in international cricket and the IPL.

"He has picked the best from each one of them. You have got to keep learning, it is a process in life. Experience will always make you better. He has had a great run here but he is definitely going to learn as he grows. He has probably grasped most from (MI). He has come from Baroda, played local cricket there but Mumbai Indians made Hardik Pandya. The Pandya we see today is thanks to Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma the captain and everyone else over there. I think MI has a better setup to educate you.

“When both these brothers had come to MI, nobody had heard of them. MI trusted them and put faith in them and maybe that is what he decided to with others this time,” said Jadeja.

