Hardik Pandya hailed as 'one of the best all-rounders in the world' in classy tweet from senior India cricketer

The limelight was on Rishabh Pant on Sunday as the star India wicketkeeper-batter guided India to a sensational five-wicket win against England in Manchester with his maiden ODI century en route to his unbeaten knock of 125 runs. However, Hardik Pandya played an equally important role for India, both with the bat and with the ball as the all-rounder was adjudged as the Player of the Series. And following the big win on Sunday, which helped India clinch the series as well, a senior India cricketer posted a classy tweet for Hardik.

Hardik recorded his best ever figure in ODIs as he finished with 4 for 24 in seven overs as he ran through the England middle-order dismissing Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone.

When India were chasing, Hardik ably supported Pant en route to his memorable ton as the pair stitched a 133-run stand for the fifth wicket. Hardik laced 10 boundaries in his 55-ball 71 during the stand.

Following the match, Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to end the ‘best all-rounder’ debate in classy fashion.

“Quality knock @RishabhPant17. In a series decider when it matters most. @hardikpandya7 you are one of the best allrounders in the world right now . Period Great work guys. Well done team india,” he tweeted.

Overall, Hardik scored 100 runs in two innings in the three-match series and picked six wickets as well for which he was given the Player of the Series award.

Speaking to media post the third ODI, Hardik said to be able to bowl regularly gives him a lot of satisfaction.

"So firstly with my bowling, you know post IPL. After every series I take maybe four or five days to train because that is refuelling for my fitness and just to get fresh. I like to play 100 per cent because then it gives me the opportunity to do all the things which I did today," said Hardik.

