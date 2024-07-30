Hardik Pandya's heartfelt birthday note for son Agastya as India star adapts to co-parenting after divorce with Natasa

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on Tuesday, shared a heartfelt birthday note for his son Agastya, as he turned four. Hardik, who is currently on national duty with the Indian team in Sri Lanka for the T20I series in Pallekele, took to Instagram to share a video of himself with his son. Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt birthday message for son Agastya

Hardik captioned it: “You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu Love you beyond words.”

Agastya is currently in Serbia with his mother Natasa Stankovic after the Serbian dancer-model separated from Hardik earlier this month. The two released a joint statement to announce their divorce. It read: “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this in in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

Hardik Pandya to take break after T20I series

It has been a difficult month for Hardik even after he completed a redemption journey in June with India lifting the T20 World Cup, where he put on an impressive all-round show, including the final. With Rohit Sharma having retired from the T20I format following the tournament, Hardik, the vice-captain of the triumphant Indian side, was primed to take over the captaincy role with the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind. Besides his experience of leading a T20 side in IPL, he also captained India in three ODIs and 16 T20Is over the last two years. But he was overlooked for Suryakumar Yadav.

Despite the setback, which also came amid his divorce announcement, Hardik delivered key performances in the opening two matches of the T20I series against Sri Lanka as India sealed the contest with an unassailable 2-0 lead last week. The final tie will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday with India eyeing a whitewash before the caravan moves to Colombo for a three-match ODI series. However, Hardik opted out of the content citing personal reasons.