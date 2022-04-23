Hardik Pandya-inspired Gujarat Titans survive Andre Russell’s all-round show, beat KKR eight runs

Kolkata Knight Riders needed 18 runs off the last over against Gujarat Titans with the dangerous Andre Russell on strike. The Jamaican had already hit five sixes to bring KKR back into the match, having taken four wickets in the final over to peg back Gujarat Titans to a modest total. And big-hitter then put his team on the verge of victory when he deposited a Alzarri Joseph full toss over long on to bring the equation to 12 off five balls.

The next ball though Joseph bowled a sharp bouncer that crammed up Russell (48—25b, 1x4, 6x6), whose awkward hoick was caught brilliantly at fine leg by Lockie Ferguson. It wrapped up a brilliant bowling performance by Gujarat Titans as they won by eight runs at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Inspired by skipper Hardik Pandya’s 49-ball 67, his third fifty of this IPL, in a row, Titans bowlers made better use of the bounce on the pitch, taking wickets at regular intervals to keep KKR in check. They didn’t bowl many loose deliveries, not allowing KKR to breakaway.

Defending a total of just 156, GT were on the money from the first over with Mohammed Shami (2/20) dismissing openers Sam Billings (4) and Sunil Narine (5). Nitish Rana (2) then struggled against Ferguson’s pace and edged to wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

KKR were down to 16/3 and were looking for some inspiration from skipper Shreyas Iyer (12—15b) but he too fell to a peach of a delivery from pacer Yash Dayal (2/42), angled across and which Iyer could only nick to Saha.

Dayal also dismissed Rinku Singh (35—28b) to break his 45-run fifth wicket stand with Venkatesh Iyer (17—17b). Dayal almost removed Russell as well after having him caught with a perfect bouncer, but he had overstepped.

Russell started hitting some lusty blows but never found a partner who could stick with him and see the chase through. Venkatesh Iyer holed out to deep midwicket off leg-spinner Rashid Khan (2/22) and the entire responsibility fell on Russell. In the end, he fell just short.

It was KKR’s fourth straight loss and GT’s sixth win in seven matches.

The one concern for GT will be the fitness of Hardik Pandya, who sat out the previous match against Chennai Super Kings with a stiff groin. Though not 100% fit, he managed to start Saturday’s game but aggravated the injury while going for a quick single late in the innings. His knock (67—49b, 4x4, 2x6) though played a crucial role in GT crossing 150. As KKR chased, he spent a few overs on the field before retiring to the dugout, handing captaincy duties to Rashid.

Pandya came to bat at No 3. He has never played that high up the order for India or Mumbai Indians, where he was more a finisher. But a clear hitter with good batting technique, he is adapting to his new role at GT and improving with each innings.

He was involved in two 50-run partnerships, 75 for the second wicket off 56 balls with Saha (25-25b) and a 35-ball 50 for the third wicket with David Miller (27-20b). GT were 133/3 after 16.2 overs when Miller fell to Shivam Mavi and the innings lost momentum after that.

GT management will have to figure out how to find momentum towards the close of the innings. On Sunday, the IPL newcomers scored just 29 runs in the last five over, losing six wickets in the last 17 balls, including Russell’s four in the final over.

