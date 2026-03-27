Hardik Pandya issues a cheque of ₹10,000 each for every Wankhede Stadium ground staff member; here’s why

Hardik Pandya showed his appreciation for the Wankhede Stadium ground staff with a kind gesture, handing each member a cheque of reportedly INR 10,000 for their support in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. During the domestic red-ball season, Hardik regularly trained at the venue to stay match-fit and sharp. With his history of injuries, maintaining peak fitness was crucial, and he put in significant effort behind the scenes. Throughout this phase, the ground staff played a key role, ensuring the facilities and conditions were always ready for his sessions. Their consistent support helped him prepare effectively for the global tournament, where India eventually lifted the title. Hardik Pandya rewards Wankhede Stadium ground staff. (X Image)

Pandya acknowledged the efforts of the MCA ground staff at Wankhede, thanking them for standing by him during a demanding training phase. The gesture stood out as it highlighted the often underappreciated role played by ground staff in a cricketer’s journey.

The star all-rounder played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign, delivering impactful performances with both bat and ball. He scored 199 runs across the tournament, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 163.11, often stepping up in crucial moments. Beyond his batting, he also played a key role with the ball, sharing the responsibility of opening the innings in the bowling attack. His ability to strike early helped put opposition teams under pressure. In total, he picked up eight wickets, underlining his value once again in the shortest format.

Hardik Pandya fulfills his promise He had promised the ground staff a reward after the T20 World Cup, and he fulfilled it ahead of the IPL by giving all of them cheques worth INR 10,000 each.

Recently, India wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma also praised Hardik for their generosity and support off the field. He described Hardik as exceptionally helpful and revealed that he even gifted him one without being asked.

"Hardik bhai is the most helpful. I haven’t seen anyone distributing so many bats to kids. Like, without speaking, he gave me a bat once without me speaking, he helps so many boys.” Krunal bhai, any time you call him, he’ll help and help a lot," Jitesh said on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

The star all-rounder is set to take part in IPL 2026 with the Mumbai Indians, who begin their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 30, as he looks to carry forward his form into the new season.