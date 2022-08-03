‘It gives balance to the side; confidence to the captain’: Injury-plagued India star ready for bigger role in T20Is

Team India had a disappointing outing in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup and will now look to amends in Australia as we move closer to the showpiece event. The preparation for the same has begun and since the conclusion of the latest edition of IPL, the Men In Blue have played T20Is against South Africa, Ireland, England and are currently engaged in a series against West Indies.

The results in the matches have been good as India won the T20I series in Ireland and England, while they have a 2-1 lead in the one going against West Indies. While the team is yet to churn out the combination for the World Cup, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's recent statement on his bowling and fitness will bring some relief to the fans and selectors. Hardik feels he is ready to operate as the third seamer, which allows the team to have an extra batter in the line-up.

"I used to be a filler in between when someone is not bowling well. I can probably say I can bowl four overs now as a third seamer or a fourth seamer where I can contribute equally as I do with the bat," Hardik said after India's win over West Indies in the 3rd T20I.

Ever since his back injury Hardik was mostly limited to batting. In IPL 2022, where he led Gujarat Titans to the title in their maiden season, the all-rounder was seen more confident about his fitness and it was reflected in his bowling. In the series against England, Ireland or the one in West Indies, the all-rounder has been bowling more regularly. In fact with an economy of 5.30 he is currently the most economical bowler in the T20 series against West Indies.

“I've mentioned multiple times, that was the reason I felt I should take some time off to make sure my bowling comes off because I've realised when I bowl, it gives a lot of balance to the side; it gives a lot of confidence to the captain,” he added.

