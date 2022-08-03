'Dinesh ain't a finisher. He is just adding final touches': Srikkanth triggers huge debate on Karthik's role in India XI

Dinesh Karthik once again aced the finisher's role in the Twenty20 series opener against West Indies last week. He scored a breezy 41 not out off just 19 deliveries and was instrumental in India's win over the Caribbean side. At present, the seasoned batter sees a defined role, having revelled in his new batting responsibility where he has got little time to get his eyes in. Karthik, who is 37, however, shows no signs of ageing, with his ultimate goal being this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter has been going from strength to strength since making his return to the Indian set-up. But former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes Karthik isn't performing the role of a finisher. The 20-over format may have changed the dynamics of the sport but for Srikkanth, a finisher is someone who takes the game deep and wins it, as opposed to Karthik's carnage in the final four overs.

"Your definition of a finisher is wrong. Yes, Dinesh has been doing very well. He has been brilliant in the IPL and a few matches here. But that is not a finisher! A guy who can take the match from 8th or 9th over and finish it can be called a finisher. What Dinesh is doing can be called final touches. Take Suryakumar Yadav. We saw that he almost single-handedly won the match in England. That's the finishing role. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant are finishers... and our captain (Rohit) can open and play till the 17th over in 12th gear is also a finisher," Srikkanth said on FanCode during the third Twenty20 between India and West Indies.

"An actual finisher doesn't play between 16-20 overs. A finisher is a guy who takes the match along from 8th or 9th over and eventually finishes with 60 odd runs. Dinesh's role is defined. He is doing fantastic but he is fine-tuning the finishing role instead of actually being a finisher," he added.

Karthik, who made his debut for India way back in 2004, wants to lift the upcoming T20 World Cup in his fresh spell with the national side. He was also a part of the side that won the inaugural World T20 in 2007 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

"These are small tick-boxes that we need to have at this point. But the ultimate goal is to do well in the T20 World Cup," Karthik told teammate Ravichandran Ashwin on BCCI TV.

The veteran also praised the current set-up that has Rohit Sharma as the leader. "I think this is a very different team and I am enjoying this set up. There is a great sort of calmness that is around the captain and the coach, a lot of credit must go to them," Karthik added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON