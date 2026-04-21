Hardik Pandya reveals his secret tip to Tilak Varma en route his maiden IPL century: ‘Watch the ball and…’

Mumbai Indians finally found a release valve in Ahmedabad, and Hardik Pandya made it clear after the game that this was not just another league-stage win. After four straight defeats in IPL 2026, MI crushed Gujarat Titans by 99 runs on Monday, with Tilak Varma’s maiden IPL century and Jasprit Bumrah’s rare new-ball burst helping turn the mood around.

Tilak Varma celebrates his half-century vs GT.(ANI Pic Service)

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For Hardik, the result carried weight on several levels. It ended Mumbai’s losing streak, came at a venue where they had struggled badly against the Gujarat Titans, and arrived on a night when Tilak produced the kind of innings the franchise had long expected from him. The MI captain said the knock was less about surprise and more about overdue delivery from a player he believes has special ball-striking ability.

Hardik Pandya explains why Tilak’s hundred and Bumrah’s new-ball role mattered

“The kind of talent that Tilak has, he really does not need to worry about a lot,” Hardik said after the win. “So the only message I kept telling him, you’ve got to watch the ball and hit the ball irrespective of what (it's doing), because I genuinely believe the ball travels from his bat is something really special.”

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{{^usCountry}} Tilak Varma backed that belief with a stunning 101 not out off 45 balls, an innings that changed the match and perhaps MI’s season narrative as well. He finished with eight fours and seven sixes, and his acceleration in the death overs powered Mumbai to 199/5 after the innings had needed revival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tilak Varma backed that belief with a stunning 101 not out off 45 balls, an innings that changed the match and perhaps MI’s season narrative as well. He finished with eight fours and seven sixes, and his acceleration in the death overs powered Mumbai to 199/5 after the innings had needed revival. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hardik admitted he was fully caught up in the moment as Tilak cut loose. “It was about time that he comes and delivers. I think a couple of times, I went so loud that I kind of got dizzy. But it was much-needed for the group; it was much-needed for Tilak; it was much-needed for Mumbai Indians; and as a captain as well that kind of energy to change things around.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hardik admitted he was fully caught up in the moment as Tilak cut loose. “It was about time that he comes and delivers. I think a couple of times, I went so loud that I kind of got dizzy. But it was much-needed for the group; it was much-needed for Tilak; it was much-needed for Mumbai Indians; and as a captain as well that kind of energy to change things around.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Hardik Pandya’s emotional surge, Jasprit Bumrah’s first in 153 balls: How stars aligned in MI’s drought-breaking win

If Tilak owned the evening with the bat, Bumrah set the tone with the ball. Used for the first over in a rare tactical move, Bumrah struck with the very first delivery by dismissing Sai Sudharsan.

Hardik said the decision was purely about impact. “It’s just that Jasprit Bumrah is so special that you use him whenever he’s required for the team. Not when you start. But today we realised that we really want to make an impact with the new ball and no one’s better than him.”

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Hardik also pushed back at the recurring debate around Bumrah not opening more often. “I’ve seen a lot of people ask why Jassi has never bowled. So, I don’t think it’s a Hardik Pandya problem.” For a Mumbai side that had been cornered by results, Hardik’s closing line summed up the night best: “We just played good cricket, and it feels very special because it was much needed.”

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